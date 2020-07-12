/
/
/
sable ridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Sable Ridge, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
13960 East Mississippi Avenue
13960 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$3,500
3375 sqft
Your imagination is your only limit for this space! Easy access and visibility. Anchored by 2 national tenants as well as very established franchises. Well managed and busy busy shopping center off I225 corridor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
14046 East Mississippi Avenue
14046 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$2,250
2250 sqft
2 UNITS -SAME SIZE (1505sf) available in HIGH TRAFFIC Shopping Center in CENTER OF AURORA- off major interstate I-225. Shopping center has Great visibility with digital signage.
Results within 1 mile of Sable Ridge
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
20 Units Available
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,180
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,148
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
36 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
5 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
$
168 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:41am
6 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
17 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,079
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
14231 E Dickinson Dr
14231 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1563 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
End Unit with Natural Light: This three bedroom, three bathroom townhome in the Le Chateau subdivision would be perfect for roommates or family! The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
2230 S Vaughn Way
2230 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1806 sqft
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful property has breathtaking views and tons of natural light! As you enter, you will love the spacious living room surrounded by windows.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13392 E Asbury Dr
13392 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath townhome near Heather Ridge Golf Course. Newer kitchen with granite, new paint and new carpet. Main floor bedroom and bath, washer & dryer also on main floor. Upstairs has loft w/bedroom and bath.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1213 S. Wheeling Way
1213 South Wheeling Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
889 sqft
Mountain view, remodeled 2bd 1ba townhome - Now here is one that will pull your heart strings!!! Simply awesome place to call home! This **NEWLY UPDATED** 2 story lives like a single family and features newer Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2007 South Hannibal Street
2007 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Unit also has 2 car garage, and finished basement with laundry room. Credit/Background check required at tenants expense. Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Horseshoe Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
14951 East Gill Avenue
14951 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1637 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2.5 story townhome in Village At City Center will welcome you with 1,665 square feet of living space! The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, and a breakfast nook.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1249 South Uvalda Street - 1
1249 South Uvalda Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1240 sqft
Gorgeous remodelled 3 bedrooms,2.5 baths, new carpet and paint, stainless steel appliances and cherry wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths, granite counters. School district Adams-Arapahoe.
Results within 5 miles of Sable Ridge
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
56 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COCherry Creek, COHolly Hills, COCommerce City, CODove Valley, COGlendale, CO