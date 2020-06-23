All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1331 South Cathay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1331 South Cathay Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1331 South Cathay Court

1331 South Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1331 South Cathay Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 14 MONTH LEASE !!! ***

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 1,061 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from balcony. Nearby are biking and walking trails along with many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

*** 14 MONTH LEASE !!! ***

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 South Cathay Court have any available units?
1331 South Cathay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 South Cathay Court have?
Some of 1331 South Cathay Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 South Cathay Court currently offering any rent specials?
1331 South Cathay Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 South Cathay Court pet-friendly?
No, 1331 South Cathay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1331 South Cathay Court offer parking?
Yes, 1331 South Cathay Court does offer parking.
Does 1331 South Cathay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 South Cathay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 South Cathay Court have a pool?
No, 1331 South Cathay Court does not have a pool.
Does 1331 South Cathay Court have accessible units?
No, 1331 South Cathay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 South Cathay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 South Cathay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College