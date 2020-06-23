1331 South Cathay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*** 14 MONTH LEASE !!! ***



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 1,061 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from balcony. Nearby are biking and walking trails along with many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



