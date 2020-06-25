1159 Akron St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery Available now. Clean updated unit with brand new countertop, new, new cabinets, and new flooring. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Nearby: Lowry Park, Community College of Denver, Community College of Aurora, New America School, Vanguard Classical School, the Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Income requirement is 3x rent. Credit score minimum of 600. Sorry, no sec 8. The owner is open to pets on a case-by-case basis with refundable pet deposit and approval. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $7/month processing and reporting fee to report rent each month to the credit bureaus to build credit.