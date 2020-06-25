All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1159 Akron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1159 Akron St
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:43 PM

1159 Akron St

1159 Akron St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1159 Akron St, Aurora, CO 80220
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery Available now. Clean updated unit with brand new countertop, new, new cabinets, and new flooring. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Nearby: Lowry Park, Community College of Denver, Community College of Aurora, New America School, Vanguard Classical School, the Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Income requirement is 3x rent. Credit score minimum of 600. Sorry, no sec 8. The owner is open to pets on a case-by-case basis with refundable pet deposit and approval. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $7/month processing and reporting fee to report rent each month to the credit bureaus to build credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Akron St have any available units?
1159 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1159 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Akron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1159 Akron St offer parking?
No, 1159 Akron St does not offer parking.
Does 1159 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 Akron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1159 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1159 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1159 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1159 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 Akron St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1159 Akron St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College