Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

The Park at Canyon Ridge

9767 E. Colorado Ave · (303) 974-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-19 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 12-15 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 08-09 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-16 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 14-06 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 02-12 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Canyon Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
accessible
garage
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Park at Canyon Ridge provides a unique park-like setting. Our new interiors offer a sophisticated remodeled apartment with modern features including stainless steel appliances, designer paint, new cabinetry, upgraded counters, wood-style flooring, new lighting fixtures, and a full-size washer and dryer in each apartment home. Our two-story lofts offer an open floor plan with a large living area. We also offer newly remodeled one and two-bedroom flats. Wood-burning fireplaces will keep things cozy on a winter day, while an oversized private patio or balcony with extra storage will allow you to enjoy the sunshine that Colorado offers. We are located only minutes from a variety of restaurants, major shopping malls, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Town Center, the Denver Tech Center (DTC) and other facilities to meet ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13
Move-in Fees: $175 administration fee, $8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 for pet rent, per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Additional deposits and breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open parking, first come first serve. Other. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Canyon Ridge have any available units?
The Park at Canyon Ridge has 14 units available starting at $1,228 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Canyon Ridge have?
Some of The Park at Canyon Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Canyon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Canyon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Canyon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Canyon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Canyon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Canyon Ridge offers parking.
Does The Park at Canyon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Canyon Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Canyon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Canyon Ridge has a pool.
Does The Park at Canyon Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, The Park at Canyon Ridge has accessible units.
Does The Park at Canyon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Canyon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
