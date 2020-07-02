Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving accessible garage bbq/grill cc payments dog grooming area e-payments hot tub online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Park at Canyon Ridge provides a unique park-like setting. Our new interiors offer a sophisticated remodeled apartment with modern features including stainless steel appliances, designer paint, new cabinetry, upgraded counters, wood-style flooring, new lighting fixtures, and a full-size washer and dryer in each apartment home. Our two-story lofts offer an open floor plan with a large living area. We also offer newly remodeled one and two-bedroom flats. Wood-burning fireplaces will keep things cozy on a winter day, while an oversized private patio or balcony with extra storage will allow you to enjoy the sunshine that Colorado offers. We are located only minutes from a variety of restaurants, major shopping malls, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Town Center, the Denver Tech Center (DTC) and other facilities to meet ...