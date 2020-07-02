Amenities
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Park at Canyon Ridge provides a unique park-like setting. Our new interiors offer a sophisticated remodeled apartment with modern features including stainless steel appliances, designer paint, new cabinetry, upgraded counters, wood-style flooring, new lighting fixtures, and a full-size washer and dryer in each apartment home. Our two-story lofts offer an open floor plan with a large living area. We also offer newly remodeled one and two-bedroom flats. Wood-burning fireplaces will keep things cozy on a winter day, while an oversized private patio or balcony with extra storage will allow you to enjoy the sunshine that Colorado offers. We are located only minutes from a variety of restaurants, major shopping malls, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Town Center, the Denver Tech Center (DTC) and other facilities to meet ...