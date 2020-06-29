All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1834 9 Th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1834 9 Th Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:41 AM

1834 9 Th Street

1834 9th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1834 9th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Agent is related to the seller

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 9 Th Street have any available units?
1834 9 Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1834 9 Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1834 9 Th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 9 Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1834 9 Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1834 9 Th Street offer parking?
No, 1834 9 Th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1834 9 Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 9 Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 9 Th Street have a pool?
No, 1834 9 Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1834 9 Th Street have accessible units?
No, 1834 9 Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 9 Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 9 Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 9 Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 9 Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles