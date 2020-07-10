/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:29 AM
284 Luxury Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Park
3101 5th 2
3101 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
952 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 2 story, 2 decks, garage for 3 cars, walk to beach - Property Id: 294401 Spacious Townhouse in Ocean Park just a few blocks from Main St. and the beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Park
2720 Neilson Way A
2720 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
Water Front 2 Bedroom Apartment in Santa Monica - Property Id: 309717 Adjacent to the Santa Monica tennis courts and bike path, this 2 bedroom unfurnished unit is located at 2720 Neilson way in the heart of Santa Monica.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Santa Monica
933 22nd St
933 22nd Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1460 sqft
Bright, charming three-bedroom, two bath home located north of Wilshire in the coveted Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle School districts. Don't miss this very special home on large lot.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pico
3333 Virginia Ave
3333 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
Santa Monica 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Don't miss this delightful family home in a prime location of Santa Monica. Home features an updated kitchen, beautiful dark hardwood floors and a private backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
302 12th St.
302 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1984 sqft
Great Family Home in Prime North of Montana Location - Fantastic opportunity to live in prestigious location, North of Montana and Close to San Vicente.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
704 Georgina Ave.
704 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,950
3811 sqft
Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
1812 NAVY ST
1812 Navy Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
3900 sqft
Come home to the best views in Sunset Park with 3 levels of massive outdoor space, in this new 3900 square foot home plus detached guest house overlooking the Penmar golf course.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
715 SAN VICENTE
715 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2080 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SUN-FILLED SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE IN PRIME SANTA MONICA, FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND TRENDY MONTANA. SANTA MONICA SCHOOL DISTRICT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND GREAT INDOOR-OUTDOOR FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
1030 Bay St
1030 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
Available now, Large 3 Level Condo with a rooftop, this 2Bed + 2.5Bath with an additional room that could be used as a Den/office space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pico
1837 12th Street Unit #4
1837 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2200 sqft
Newly built, luxury town home for rent. Perfect location, blocks from the beach, restaurants and shopping!! - Newly constructed built in 2015, luxury 3 level Spanish style town home with ocean and mountain views from the rooftop.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire-Montana
1133 5th Street
1133 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1682 sqft
Highly desired and rarely available home in the heart of Santa Monica. This 2 bedrooms 2 full bath home is priced to sell.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
1243 FRANKLIN Street
1243 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
10 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern townhouse 2 BD / 2.5 BA plus loft. Unit features, step-down living room w/ fireplace, private patio, washer & dryer in the unit, roof- top walkout, high ceilings, hardwood floors and master suite w/ walk-in closet & fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire-Montana
1211 9th Street
1211 9th St, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1714 sqft
Luxury condominium built in 2018. Front 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths with a very large private patio. Open floor plan, spacious living room with fireplace, high ceilings, recessed lightnings and hardwood flooring all through.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Park
618 Pacific Street - 1
618 Pacific St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1100 sqft
Available NOW--Stunning townhome in the Heart of Santa Monica! Newly remodeled! LOTS of Patio space! Short walk to the beach! Stainless steel appliances! Marble kitchen counter-tops! Click here for our 3D access virtual tour: https://my.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire-Montana
817 6th Street
817 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
731 sqft
Just completing renovations! This is a charming, light and bright one bedroom in a truly great location. One enters the property through a small white picket fence and passes through a lush garden on the way to the front door.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
231 14th Street
231 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3654 sqft
This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
757 Ocean Avenue
757 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1049 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM, Avail February and March, May through November, private gated condominium on Ocean in Santa Monica. This ocean front unit has been completely remodeled and designed with an elegant and sophisticated beach vibe.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Park
124 HART AVE
124 Hart Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1650 sqft
There is no better place to shelter in place than this very rare opportunity to live an idyllic picturesque lifestyle in a fully restored 1904 beach bungalow only 4 lots from the ocean & on a one way street that is only one block long! Enjoy ocean
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
1048 Maple Street
1048 Maple St, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1140 sqft
2019 Completely Rebuilt. Ocean is about a mile. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath corner unit with beautiful tree lined street view from upstairs Balcony. Open Floor Plan. Master Bedroom at ground level and 2 Bedrooms Upstair. Double pane windows.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Monica
1755 Ocean
1755 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1557 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to lease a luxurious condo in the heart of coveted Santa Monica, with straight on ocean views to be relished from nearly every room and only moments from the beach.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
16 VILLAGE PARKWAY
16 Village Parkway, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1263 sqft
Seldom available twnhse in Village Park. Built in 1974, the complex is the only Santa Monica development on 8 acres of gardens, a private community pool & tennis court.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire-Montana
814 6th St
814 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,299
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION - North of Wilshire, right on Montana and 6th blocks to the Beach. Walk to Promenades, Mall. Best schools - Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln middle, SaMoHi, St.Monica.
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Monica
1705 Ocean Avenue
1705 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,900
1451 sqft
This Contemporary two bedroom, two bathroom unit offers an abundance of natural light and stunning ocean and city views throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pico
1610 BROADWAY
1610 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,495
1902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Heart of Santa Monica, This live/work space is perfect for running your small business or practice from. Or perfect for simply living.
Similar Pages
Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Monica 3 BedroomsSanta Monica Accessible ApartmentsSanta Monica Apartments under $1,700Santa Monica Apartments with Balcony
Santa Monica Apartments with GarageSanta Monica Apartments with GymSanta Monica Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Monica Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Monica Apartments with ParkingSanta Monica Apartments with PoolSanta Monica Apartments with Washer-Dryer