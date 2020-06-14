/
furnished apartments
175 Furnished Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,850
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
887 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,650
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
612 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
$
Mid-City
11 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
880 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
Downtown Santa Monica
7 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,520
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
$
Ocean Park
3 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Ocean Park
10 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,724
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,334
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Mid-City
3 Units Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,550
682 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
550 sqft
MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless
$
Pico
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,490
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
$
Downtown Santa Monica
2 Units Available
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
316 San Vicente Boulevard
316 West San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1450 sqft
211 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the most desirable area in Santa Monica.
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
639 Bay Street
639 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
820 sqft
Snazzy 2bed 2bath Just 6 Blocks to the Beach! - Wonderful Location! Just updated! Only 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks to Main street, west of Lincoln- minutes to 3rd Street Promenade, Main Street, the Santa Monica Pier, Farmers' Market, Expo Line
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
811 6th Street
811 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean. Entry level unit, has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, stylish recessed shelves, newer appliances, with lots of closet space.
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
947 4TH Street
947 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful Top level modern 3 bedroom Apartment in prime Santa Monica location just blocks from the beach. Unit features bright open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, designer bath and kitchen with stainless appliances.
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
914 5th Street
914 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
2334 sqft
Modern loft style 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom townhome in prestigious Santa Monica location.
Sunset Park
1 Unit Available
1128 Pacific Street
1128 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Santa Monica Guest House (Santa Monica)-Furnished/1BR/1BATH/Full Kitchen/Private access to this detached and well appointed furnished guesthouse, including high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances,
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
757 Ocean Avenue
757 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1049 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM, Avail February and March, May through November, private gated condominium on Ocean in Santa Monica. This ocean front unit has been completely remodeled and designed with an elegant and sophisticated beach vibe.
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
649 Ocean Park Boulevard
649 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,400
518 sqft
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/V68kByU5MhuQ1NDvrcioKA Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed.
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
707 EUCLID ST
707 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2500 sqft
Short term fully-furnished summer lease in Ideal North of Montana Location, within close proximity to shops, cafes, restaurants and the beach.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Monica
Brentwood
11 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Brentwood
2 Units Available
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12320 Montana Ave. in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Venice
5 Units Available
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
92 sqft
Enjoy beach views with your new coliving family from the rooftop of our Venice Beach community. Located just minutes from delicious eats and great shopping, Venice Beach has something for everyone.
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
11975 Iowa Avenue
11975 Iowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Must see - a complete high-quality remodel! Furnished unit with new wood flooring, patio, recessed lighting, modern kitchen, custom paint, new bathroom tile and vanity and more! Water is paid, tenant pays gas & electric. 1 year lease. No pets.
