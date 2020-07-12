/
/
/
mid city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Mid-City, Santa Monica, CA
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,065
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1347 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
887 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,700
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
894 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$5,400
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Stanford St., Unit 6
1457 Stanford St, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1372 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Townhome Style-Condo in the heart of Santa Monica! - Beautiful townhouse style condominium situated in a six-unit complex in the heart of Santa Monica.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1528 6th St.
1528 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1020 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1244 21st Street
1244 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
Bright and sunny rear upper unit in a small property just So. of Wilshire. Hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom, updated kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator.Street parking with permit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,600
470 sqft
Apply today online at: www.parkwilshire-apts.com Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 14th St
1307 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Ocean Breeze, very walkable, many shops, restaurants and the Santa Monica shopping center are all just blocks away. Hardwood floors, dishwasher + Garage Parking. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Santa Monica.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1318 Berkeley St - 1, Unit 5
1318 Berkeley St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
995 sqft
2 bedroom 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1243 FRANKLIN Street
1243 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
10 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern townhouse 2 BD / 2.5 BA plus loft. Unit features, step-down living room w/ fireplace, private patio, washer & dryer in the unit, roof- top walkout, high ceilings, hardwood floors and master suite w/ walk-in closet & fireplace.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1418 26th Street
1418 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1497 sqft
Rear unit townhome close to Santa Monica business district and short walk to new Expo line. Attached 2 car garage with direct entry. Hardwood floors on first floor. Gas fireplace in living room, which also have window shutters.
1 of 29
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1239 26th Street
1239 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1600 sqft
Charming front house recently remodeled. The high ceilings with large windows make this home bright with lots of natural lighting. Spacious living room, separate dinning area, private entrance to all 3 bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3200 Santa Monica Blvd
3200 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,800
400 sqft
Spacious Studio Apartment - Property Id: 317585 Santa Monica Spacious Studio Apartment. Recently remodeled spacious studio apartment with kitchen and appliances including microwave, gas stove, refrigerator. Bamboo floors and tile.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1223 26th street - B
1223 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in a five units apartment building on 26th street near Wilshire Blvd.. The unit has two side-by-side parking in a secure underground garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1245 10th Street
1245 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
600 sqft
Newly remodeled unit in Santa Monica! This is your chance to live in a remodeled unit, in a garden-style apartment building, just off Wilshire Blvd, for a fraction of the cost.
Results within 1 mile of Mid-City
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,458
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,731
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
7 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
39 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CABeverly Hills, CATopanga, CAWest Hollywood, CAMalibu, CA