north of montana
368 Apartments for rent in North of Montana, Santa Monica, CA
6 Units Available
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
1 Unit Available
316 San Vicente Boulevard
316 West San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1450 sqft
211 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the most desirable area in Santa Monica.
1 Unit Available
423 San Vicente Blvd C
423 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
423 San Vicente Blvd Available 07/29/20 Furnished one bedroom North of Montana steps away from the beach - Cozy One bedroom Fully furnished in the elite North side of Santa Monica. Live LA's beach life at it's finest...
1 Unit Available
710 21st Street
710 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2146 sqft
Nestled in one of the most sought- after neighborhoods of Santa Monica, This spectacular House with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will capture even the most sophisticated Tenant at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled .
1 Unit Available
302 12th St.
302 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1984 sqft
Great Family Home in Prime North of Montana Location - Fantastic opportunity to live in prestigious location, North of Montana and Close to San Vicente.
1 Unit Available
704 Georgina Ave.
704 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,950
3811 sqft
Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the
1 Unit Available
715 SAN VICENTE
715 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2080 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SUN-FILLED SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE IN PRIME SANTA MONICA, FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND TRENDY MONTANA. SANTA MONICA SCHOOL DISTRICT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND GREAT INDOOR-OUTDOOR FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT.
1 Unit Available
231 14th Street
231 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3654 sqft
This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors.
1 Unit Available
757 Ocean Avenue
757 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1049 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM, Avail February and March, May through November, private gated condominium on Ocean in Santa Monica. This ocean front unit has been completely remodeled and designed with an elegant and sophisticated beach vibe.
1 Unit Available
416 21st Pl
416 21st Place, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
1644 sqft
Fairy tale Cottage In Santa Monica! - Property Id: 247224 Come see this picturesque 3 bed 3 bath cottage in the coveted area N of Montana and in the much sought after Franklin Elementary School district.
1 Unit Available
711 9th Street
711 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Rear upper unit in a great location north of Montana Ave - near lots of restaurants and shops and a short walk to the beach. Across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of North of Montana
6 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,403
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
6 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
24 Units Available
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,065
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1347 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,299
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
12 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
887 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
30 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
7 Units Available
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,995
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
536 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
19 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,515
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,891
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1142 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
8 Units Available
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$5,400
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
2 Units Available
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12320 Montana Ave. in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
