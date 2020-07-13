/
apartments under 1700
60 Apartments under $1,700 for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,600
470 sqft
Apply today online at: Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Monica
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
West Los Angeles
1642 South Westgate Avenue
1642 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NIce downstairs Single/1 bath on a quiet street in West LA. Laminate wood flooring, vertical blinds, small kitchen with a stove and refrigerator, full-size bathroom, patio, on-site laundry, 1 car parking. 1 year lease. Available now.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
3601 Wasatch
3601 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
400 sqft
Gorgeous Junior One Bedroom One Bath ADU Guest House In Palm Mar Vista . Please call Neda (818)274-4456 for Showing Please email Neda (nedafrahvash@gmail.com)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Monica
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
55 Units Available
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,434
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 12:54am
2 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Westside
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,655
358 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
951 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
West Los Angeles
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,633
195 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Verified
Last updated June 25 at 12:27am
3 Units Available
Venice
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
16 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,610
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
3325 Castle Heights Ave 114
3325 Castle Heights Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Low Income" STUDIO Apartment - Must See - Property Id: 296275 This place is Great! Great Location! Great Price! Great Parking! Great Unit! Castle Heights Apartments 3325 Castle Heights Ave. #114 W.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
Roxbury Beverly Hills - Property Id: 312257 Large Studio in Beverly Hills. Centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Palms
3650 Watseka Ave
3650 Watseka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to PACU where reinvented, stylish apartment living awaits you in the desirable Palms district of West Los Angeles. PACU is surrounded by some of the regions’ largest employers and employment hubs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Palms
3601 Jasmine Avenue
3601 Jasmine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this updated studio with an open floor plan and full kitchen in West Los Angeles! This first-floor unit features a private entrance, upgraded wood-like flooring, upgraded lighting, and a small lawn by the private entrance.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
944 Tiverton Ave - 24
944 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
300 sqft
Clean, quiet, and utterly charming bachelor in the heart of Westwood. 1/2 block from UCLA. Unbelievably convenient, just steps away from Target, Ralphs, Trader Joe's, theaters, and shops. Comfortable and cozy with good storage for a bachelor.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Park West
11178 Culver Blvd
11178 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
$1000 OFF AT MOVE IN! SPEND YOUR SUMMER POOLSIDE! - Property Id: 317819 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing! Come see our amazing community and lovely studios! Enjoy the best of Culver City living, directly across from
Results within 10 miles of Santa Monica
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
45 Units Available
Studio City
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,590
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,248
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
985 sqft
Ideal location right off the 101 and close to Universal City. Recently renovated with modern comforts: air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, gym, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
9 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,648
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
910 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poinsettia Club Apartments offer a variety of apartments for rent in the elegant, star-studded city of Hollywood, California.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,645
764 sqft
This unique apartment must be seen to be appreciated. New stove and dishwasher, new wood floors. Granite counters, private balconies, and patios. Spacious closet. Cozy Gas Fireplace and Central Air/Heating. Ceiling Fan.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lake Balboa
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
903 sqft
Welcome to Toscana Apartments, an exclusive gated rental apartment community located in Lake Balboa. Our community offers peaceful surroundings in an urban setting and is both pet and family friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
641 sqft
Our convenient location is just minutes from the 405 and 101 and within walking distance of The Galleria. Woodley Ave Park, Balboa Sports Center and the Sepulveda Golf Complex are also just around the corner.
