122 Apartments for rent in Pico, Santa Monica, CA
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
39 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,403
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3333 Virginia Ave
3333 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1082 sqft
Santa Monica 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Don't miss this delightful family home in a prime location of Santa Monica. Home features an updated kitchen, beautiful dark hardwood floors and a private backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1837 12th Street Unit #4
1837 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2200 sqft
Newly built, luxury town home for rent. Perfect location, blocks from the beach, restaurants and shopping!! - Newly constructed built in 2015, luxury 3 level Spanish style town home with ocean and mountain views from the rooftop.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2852 Exposition
2852 Exposition Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
762 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful upstairs totally remodeled apartment in a very desirable and trendy neighborhood in the heart of Santa Monica, close to all and easy FWY access and cafes, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1610 BROADWAY
1610 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,495
1902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Heart of Santa Monica, This live/work space is perfect for running your small business or practice from. Or perfect for simply living.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1813 12th Street
1813 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1813 12th Street in Santa Monica. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1527 9th Street
1527 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
940 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Unit had been remodeled with brand new laminate, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and double pane windows.
Results within 1 mile of Pico
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,458
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,731
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
7 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
6 Units Available
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,300
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
972 sqft
Recently renovated units with private balconies, fireplaces and eat-in kitchens. Ample community amenities, including laundry on every floor and a landscaped courtyard. Close to the Hammer Museum. Easy access to Santa Monica Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
11 Units Available
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,221
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
831 sqft
Luxury community amenities include 24-hour gym, rooftop grilling space and dog park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location for commuters, close to I-10.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,425
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 07:23pm
24 Units Available
Reve - 11837 Mayfield
11837 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1580 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
1957 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reve - 11837 Mayfield in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,065
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1347 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,299
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
887 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1380 sqft
Air-conditioned units with plank flooring, fireplaces, gas ranges, private patios or balconies, and quartz countertops. Conveniently situated in West LA near UCLA, Brentwood and Santa Monica.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,995
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
536 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,515
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,891
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1142 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
