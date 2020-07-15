/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
126 Studio Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,455
621 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,795
352 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Pico
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
76 Units Available
Mid-City
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,114
454 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Mid-City
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Mid-City
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$5,400
340 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,700
413 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,370
422 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Park
731 Raymond B
731 Raymond Ave, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,825
500 sqft
731 Raymond Ave - Property Id: 312286 Blocks from bars, restaurants and night life on Main Street Santa Monica. This renovated super cute, super clean single apartment is ready for immediate move-in.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,600
470 sqft
Apply today online at: Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
3200 Santa Monica Blvd
3200 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,800
400 sqft
Spacious Studio Apartment - Property Id: 317585 Santa Monica Spacious Studio Apartment. Recently remodeled spacious studio apartment with kitchen and appliances including microwave, gas stove, refrigerator. Bamboo floors and tile.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Monica
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Venice
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,025
390 sqft
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 12:53 AM
3 Units Available
Venice
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
92 sqft
Enjoy beach views with your new coliving family from the rooftop of our Venice Beach community. Located just minutes from delicious eats and great shopping, Venice Beach has something for everyone.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
11915 Kiowa Avenue
11915 Kiowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
450 sqft
Large Studio apartment in Brentwood, just No. of Wilshire. Laminate wood floors, full kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, good cabinet space, walk-in closet, vertical blinds, laundry on-site, 1 car parking included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
West Los Angeles
1642 South Westgate Avenue
1642 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
395 sqft
NIce downstairs Single/1 bath on a quiet street in West LA. Laminate wood flooring, vertical blinds, small kitchen with a stove and refrigerator, full-size bathroom, patio, on-site laundry, 1 car parking. 1 year lease. Available now.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Venice
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14
14 Wavecrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
375 sqft
Across the street from Venice Beach!! Steps to the BOARDWALK!!! Incredible Location!! PETS welcome! Laundry Room on-site! Building Manager on-site! Modern Open Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring, Mirrored Closet and Full Bath Refrigerator, gas stove/oven,
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Venice
21 Westminster Avenue - 209
21 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,325
358 sqft
Click here for 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yRJ2fJxhhLq Now Available: Great Vintage Corner Junior Suite: one block from Venice Beach Boardwalk. 2nd floor, arched entry, spacious separate kitchen, walk-in closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
11661 Goshen Avenue
11661 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11661 Goshen Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Venice
1421 ABBOT KINNEY
1421 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$17,000
1900 sqft
Smack dab in the Heart of Abbot Kinney, 1 door down from Gjelina.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Venice
1301 Ocean Front Walk 17
1301 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,995
265 sqft
RETAIL SPACE VENICE BEACH OCEAN FRONT WALK!!!!!!!! - Property Id: 318608 Contact Ed if you'd like to schedule a viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Monica
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
West Los Angeles
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
195 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
