Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

290 Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA

Holly Glen Del Aire
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Del Aire
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
The Palms
4829 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features convenient carport and relaxing pool. Units feature hardwood floors and oven range for convenience. Close to Eucalyptus Park with proximity to Interstate-405.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
4235 W. 126th St.
4235 West 126th Street, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,225
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5550 Boardwalk
5550 Boardwalk, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1135 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5545 Ocean #104
5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
11954 Gale Avenue - 7
11954 Gale Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
Upper 2 bed 1 bath, Large living room, dining area, New paint, carpet. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tkMDQGgmGC6&brand=0

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4726 W. 147th Street - 4
4726 West 147th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in great Lawndale location. New paint, and brand new Hardwood Floors! Kitchen includes stove. Laundry onsite. No pets. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4BEgnS31zoJ

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
4465 W 142nd St
4465 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Front unit of a 4 unit building. 3bds 1 3/4 ba, hardwood floors,Bright, spacious living room that opens to kitchen. Small front yard. Conveniently located to shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4433 W 154th
4433 154th Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2180 sqft
Like new free-standing home in a 3 unit gated complex. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Del Aire
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
71 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
20 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,446
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
21 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,693
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,373
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,342
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
City GuideDel Aire
The Beach Boys were born in Hawthorne, which adjoins and surrounds part of Del Aire. Aircraft industry pioneer Jack Northrop established his aerospace company right around the corner. This is the world of Del Aire.

With a population of just over 10,000 residents in a little over a mile of space (as of the last census in 2010), Del Aire is a small "census-designated community" in Los Angeles County. The community is less than 15 minutes from the white sandy shores of Manhattan Beach and El Segundo, adjacent to two major freeways, Interstate 405 and 105, and less than thirty minutes from downtown Los Angeles. What a location!

Moving to Town

Ready to find a rental home in Del Aire, CA? Then you'll need to amp up your search. Del Aire is small, and growing, but in a community that's just over a mile in size, there are only so many rentals available at any time.

What to Rent

Single-family homes and smaller apartment complexes are the order of the day here, with single-family residences the largest number of available properties. Green yards are a plus for families and neighborhood barbecues. There is a real small-town feel to this tiny community, even though it is located next to two major freeways, and a short commute to Los Angeles itself.

When to Rent

Anytime of year is good to look for a home in this area, but summer rentals -- because the community is a short drive to the beach -- may be harder to come by. Regardless, you'll need to spend some time searching the rental listings in the LA Times's South Bay edition, the South Bay's daily paper (aptly titled The Daily Breeze) and weeklies for the area including The Beach Reporter. You'll also want to rely on online listings, and check the communities themselves, walking and driving through the area.

What to Do

Landlords in Southern California's more coveted neighborhoods -- and this is one -- tend to be strict. They'll very likely check your credit report and your employment status. Be sure you have access to your ID, bank statements, tax returns, and W2s as they may be necessary to secure a rental.

Neighborhoods in Del Aire

Like the feel of a small town community with grassy parks as well as fine dining and shopping options nearby? Then Del Aire is for you. It's also close to the beach, and, did we mention, an easy commute to the big city of Los Angeles.

Holly Glen: With the pretty green space of Holly Glen Park, this area of Del Aire borders Aviation Boulevard, and offers a mix of single family homes for both renters and owners. The Wiseburn Library is also located here -- bookworms, rejoice.

Del Aire / South La Cienega: Freeway convenient, you'll find the community center and Del Aire Park located here, along with a mix of homes and apartments. Major companies Northrop and Lockheed Martin are nearby.

Life is Airy in Del Aire

This tiny residential neighborhood may border a major freeway interchange and be under fifteen minutes from Los Angeles International Airport, but its tree-lined streets give it the feeling of a small town in the midwest -- only without the snow. You won't need heavy winter gear to move to this community in what is considered the South Bay in Los Angeles. Rain in the winter, sure, but never a flake of snow will fall.

If you miss snowmen, never fear, you're a short drive to miles of sandy beaches, and you can build a sandman instead when the holidays come around. Parasailing, kite flying, surf breaks, and great seaside cafes are all only a very short drive away. And practically just down the street, you'll find major shopping destinations such as the major organically-driven grocery chain Whole Foods, local and national restaurants ranging from the healthy fast dining of Veggie Grille to sit down dining at Salt Creek Grille, and pet and home goods shops all in El Segundo Plaza. Chain stores such as Home Depot and recreational facilities including an indoor rock climbing gym are located within a few blocks. Get ready to rappel!

The heart of the community includes the seven acres of Del Aire park, where a fruit orchard and brand new community center were recently added. Once described in a LA Times article as a great spot for pick-up basketball in the early 1970s, today this busy and cheerful community park includes a children's playground and plenty of green space for relaxing.

The small community runs the weekly, year-round Hawthorne Del Aire Farmer's Market, so get ready to crunch a carrot or enjoy some locally baked cobbler.

Del Aire is surrounded by the considerably larger incorporated cities of El Segundo, Hawthorne, and Los Angeles. Both the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse and the Los Angeles Air Force Base are located in the greater Del Aire area.

Culture Club

As a part of the South Bay area of Los Angeles, this is very much a family-oriented community, great for commuters to the west side of LA and the downtown area. Many residents work in the general area however, with the aerospace companies, restaurants and retail, and manufacturing facilities close by. Going to the beach is a frequent pastime, so bring your swimsuits and cover-ups and get ready to grab a beach umbrella.

Whether your prefer the wide open spaces of Dockweiler State Beach, where fire rings are a focal point for weekend marshmallow roasts, or the neighborhood feel of Manhattan Beach, you'll have plenty of sea to swim and shores to stroll. Go fishing off the Manhattan Beach Pier or explore the small aquarium located there, The Round House, without having to catch any fish yourself.

Beach not your thing? Well, there are yoga studios, swing dance classes, and an indoor rock gym all a few minutes away.

Major movie theaters, via the well-regarded ArcLight complex on Rosecrans Ave., are less than a ten minute drive from your door. El Segundo's small shops and eateries also include their own movie palace, the Old Town Music Hall, where a pipe organ is played before features that are often double bills. Classics, silent films, and cult classics are all screened here, and the popcorn's inexpensive!

Drive On

LA is a car culture to be sure, and many commuters use their own automobiles to get to work or get the groceries. However, the Los Angeles Green Line subway system is nearby, offering access to downtown LA, and many local bus routes serve the community. LA is changing -- not everyone drives, but it still comes in extremely handy to have your own vehicle if you live here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Del Aire?
The average rent price for Del Aire rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,730.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Del Aire?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Del Aire include Holly Glen Del Aire.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Del Aire?
Some of the colleges located in the Del Aire area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Del Aire?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Del Aire from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

