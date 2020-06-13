290 Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA

Moving to Town

Ready to find a rental home in Del Aire, CA? Then you'll need to amp up your search. Del Aire is small, and growing, but in a community that's just over a mile in size, there are only so many rentals available at any time.

What to Rent

Single-family homes and smaller apartment complexes are the order of the day here, with single-family residences the largest number of available properties. Green yards are a plus for families and neighborhood barbecues. There is a real small-town feel to this tiny community, even though it is located next to two major freeways, and a short commute to Los Angeles itself.

When to Rent

Anytime of year is good to look for a home in this area, but summer rentals -- because the community is a short drive to the beach -- may be harder to come by. Regardless, you'll need to spend some time searching the rental listings in the LA Times's South Bay edition, the South Bay's daily paper (aptly titled The Daily Breeze) and weeklies for the area including The Beach Reporter. You'll also want to rely on online listings, and check the communities themselves, walking and driving through the area.

What to Do

Landlords in Southern California's more coveted neighborhoods -- and this is one -- tend to be strict. They'll very likely check your credit report and your employment status. Be sure you have access to your ID, bank statements, tax returns, and W2s as they may be necessary to secure a rental.