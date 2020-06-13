290 Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA📍
With a population of just over 10,000 residents in a little over a mile of space (as of the last census in 2010), Del Aire is a small "census-designated community" in Los Angeles County. The community is less than 15 minutes from the white sandy shores of Manhattan Beach and El Segundo, adjacent to two major freeways, Interstate 405 and 105, and less than thirty minutes from downtown Los Angeles. What a location!
Ready to find a rental home in Del Aire, CA? Then you'll need to amp up your search. Del Aire is small, and growing, but in a community that's just over a mile in size, there are only so many rentals available at any time.
What to Rent
Single-family homes and smaller apartment complexes are the order of the day here, with single-family residences the largest number of available properties. Green yards are a plus for families and neighborhood barbecues. There is a real small-town feel to this tiny community, even though it is located next to two major freeways, and a short commute to Los Angeles itself.
When to Rent
Anytime of year is good to look for a home in this area, but summer rentals -- because the community is a short drive to the beach -- may be harder to come by. Regardless, you'll need to spend some time searching the rental listings in the LA Times's South Bay edition, the South Bay's daily paper (aptly titled The Daily Breeze) and weeklies for the area including The Beach Reporter. You'll also want to rely on online listings, and check the communities themselves, walking and driving through the area.
What to Do
Landlords in Southern California's more coveted neighborhoods -- and this is one -- tend to be strict. They'll very likely check your credit report and your employment status. Be sure you have access to your ID, bank statements, tax returns, and W2s as they may be necessary to secure a rental.
Like the feel of a small town community with grassy parks as well as fine dining and shopping options nearby? Then Del Aire is for you. It's also close to the beach, and, did we mention, an easy commute to the big city of Los Angeles.
Holly Glen: With the pretty green space of Holly Glen Park, this area of Del Aire borders Aviation Boulevard, and offers a mix of single family homes for both renters and owners. The Wiseburn Library is also located here -- bookworms, rejoice.
Del Aire / South La Cienega: Freeway convenient, you'll find the community center and Del Aire Park located here, along with a mix of homes and apartments. Major companies Northrop and Lockheed Martin are nearby.
This tiny residential neighborhood may border a major freeway interchange and be under fifteen minutes from Los Angeles International Airport, but its tree-lined streets give it the feeling of a small town in the midwest -- only without the snow. You won't need heavy winter gear to move to this community in what is considered the South Bay in Los Angeles. Rain in the winter, sure, but never a flake of snow will fall.
If you miss snowmen, never fear, you're a short drive to miles of sandy beaches, and you can build a sandman instead when the holidays come around. Parasailing, kite flying, surf breaks, and great seaside cafes are all only a very short drive away. And practically just down the street, you'll find major shopping destinations such as the major organically-driven grocery chain Whole Foods, local and national restaurants ranging from the healthy fast dining of Veggie Grille to sit down dining at Salt Creek Grille, and pet and home goods shops all in El Segundo Plaza. Chain stores such as Home Depot and recreational facilities including an indoor rock climbing gym are located within a few blocks. Get ready to rappel!
The heart of the community includes the seven acres of Del Aire park, where a fruit orchard and brand new community center were recently added. Once described in a LA Times article as a great spot for pick-up basketball in the early 1970s, today this busy and cheerful community park includes a children's playground and plenty of green space for relaxing.
The small community runs the weekly, year-round Hawthorne Del Aire Farmer's Market, so get ready to crunch a carrot or enjoy some locally baked cobbler.
Del Aire is surrounded by the considerably larger incorporated cities of El Segundo, Hawthorne, and Los Angeles. Both the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse and the Los Angeles Air Force Base are located in the greater Del Aire area.
Culture Club
As a part of the South Bay area of Los Angeles, this is very much a family-oriented community, great for commuters to the west side of LA and the downtown area. Many residents work in the general area however, with the aerospace companies, restaurants and retail, and manufacturing facilities close by. Going to the beach is a frequent pastime, so bring your swimsuits and cover-ups and get ready to grab a beach umbrella.
Whether your prefer the wide open spaces of Dockweiler State Beach, where fire rings are a focal point for weekend marshmallow roasts, or the neighborhood feel of Manhattan Beach, you'll have plenty of sea to swim and shores to stroll. Go fishing off the Manhattan Beach Pier or explore the small aquarium located there, The Round House, without having to catch any fish yourself.
Beach not your thing? Well, there are yoga studios, swing dance classes, and an indoor rock gym all a few minutes away.
Major movie theaters, via the well-regarded ArcLight complex on Rosecrans Ave., are less than a ten minute drive from your door. El Segundo's small shops and eateries also include their own movie palace, the Old Town Music Hall, where a pipe organ is played before features that are often double bills. Classics, silent films, and cult classics are all screened here, and the popcorn's inexpensive!
Drive On
LA is a car culture to be sure, and many commuters use their own automobiles to get to work or get the groceries. However, the Los Angeles Green Line subway system is nearby, offering access to downtown LA, and many local bus routes serve the community. LA is changing -- not everyone drives, but it still comes in extremely handy to have your own vehicle if you live here.