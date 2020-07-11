/
apartments with washer dryer
225 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA with washer-dryer
31 Units Available
Mid-City
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
80 Units Available
Mid-City
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
40 Units Available
Pico
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,722
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,675
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
24 Units Available
Mid-City
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,065
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1347 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
14 Units Available
Mid-City
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
887 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
19 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,515
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,891
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1142 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
5 Units Available
Mid-City
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,700
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
894 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
5 Units Available
Mid-City
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
626 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
7 Units Available
Ocean Park
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,492
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,636
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
2 Units Available
Ocean Park
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,973
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
8 Units Available
Mid-City
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$5,400
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,631
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
9 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
643 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
8 Units Available
Pico
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,403
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Contact for Availability
Mid-City
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless
6 Units Available
North of Montana
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
1 Unit Available
Pico
1809 Michigan Ave
1809 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BD 3 BA - Property Id: 258233 Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica. The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
316 San Vicente Boulevard
316 West San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1450 sqft
211 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the most desirable area in Santa Monica.
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
1528 6th St.
1528 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1020 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence.
1 Unit Available
Wilshire-Montana
834 2nd Street
834 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A few blocks from the beach, Santa Monica Farmers Market, shops on Montana, Palisades Park. Also within walking distance from the Santa Monica Pier & 3rd St Promenade. Choice of : Washer/Dryer Combo or Dishwasher 1/2 OFF first month.
