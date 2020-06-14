Apartment List
219 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Monica renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
$
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,709
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
543 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
$
Ocean Park
3 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,650
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,527
612 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Mid-City
3 Units Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
682 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
550 sqft
MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless
Ocean Park
11 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,334
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,850
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
887 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Mid-City
76 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,111
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,346
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Downtown Santa Monica
16 Units Available
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
635 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
$
Mid-City
11 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
880 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
$
Mid-City
28 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
$
Pico
1 Unit Available
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
785 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Pacifico by NMS is a mid-century modern boutique apartment building in Santa Monica. Pet-friendly, we offer one and two bedroom homes with new interiors.
$
Mid-City
6 Units Available
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,631
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
$
Pico
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,490
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
$
North of Montana
6 Units Available
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,925
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
$
Downtown Santa Monica
2 Units Available
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
Mid-City
26 Units Available
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,495
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,730
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2300 Wilshire in Santa Monica. View photos, descriptions and more!

Pico
1 Unit Available
1809 Michigan Avenue
1809 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,849
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Pico
1 Unit Available
3333 Virginia Ave
3333 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1082 sqft
Santa Monica 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Don't miss this wonderful family home in a very convenient area of Santa Monica. Home features updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, and a private backyard.

Mid-City
1 Unit Available
1457 Stanford St., Unit 6
1457 Stanford St, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1372 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Townhome Style-Condo in the heart of Santa Monica! - Beautiful townhouse style condominium situated in a six-unit complex in the heart of Santa Monica.

North of Montana
1 Unit Available
704 Georgina Ave.
704 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,950
3811 sqft
Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the

Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
1225 Washington Ave unit 9
1225 Washington Ave, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1314 sqft
Spacious, 3/Bedroom, 2/Bath, Two story Condominium available for Lease in desirable Santa Monica! - Nice open floor plan with 1314/Sq. ft. of living space. This is a front facing unit surrounded with mature trees.

Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
2820 3rd St
2820 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
Available now!, lower cozy split master 2 Bed + 2 Bath within walking distance of the beach in Santa Monica! The property is located on 3rd street and Ashland. The unit comes with fridge, stove and has bamboo floors.
City Guide for Santa Monica, CA

Home to 90,000 residents &amp; renowned for its laid-back beachy atmosphere.

So, let’s get you up to speed on SaMo’s various neighborhoods and what they have to offer. Keep in mind that the closer you get to the beach, the more money you’ll pay in rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Monica? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Santa Monica, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Monica renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

