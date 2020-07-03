Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room package receiving bbq/grill internet access lobby

425 Broadway Apartments is a beautiful non-smoking community in the heart of Santa Monica. We offer both studios and one bedroom apartments, featuring high ceilings, crown molding, in-home washer and dryer and a private deck or patio. We are located walking distance to high-end shopping at the Third Street Promenade and are only a few blocks from the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Enjoy our rooftop patio with heated pool and jacuzzi or take in the latest flick in our screening room with stadium seating. Reserved underground parking is also available.