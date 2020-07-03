All apartments in Santa Monica
425 Broadway Apartments

425 Broadway - Suite A · (424) 277-3228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 1 month off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 15, 2020] (on select units)
Rent Special
Up to 1 month off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 15, 2020]
Location

425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 425 Broadway Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
425 Broadway Apartments is a beautiful non-smoking community in the heart of Santa Monica. We offer both studios and one bedroom apartments, featuring high ceilings, crown molding, in-home washer and dryer and a private deck or patio. We are located walking distance to high-end shopping at the Third Street Promenade and are only a few blocks from the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Enjoy our rooftop patio with heated pool and jacuzzi or take in the latest flick in our screening room with stadium seating. Reserved underground parking is also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Broadway Apartments have any available units?
425 Broadway Apartments has 7 units available starting at $2,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 425 Broadway Apartments have?
Some of 425 Broadway Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Broadway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
425 Broadway Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1 month off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 15, 2020] (on select units)
Is 425 Broadway Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Broadway Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 425 Broadway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 425 Broadway Apartments offers parking.
Does 425 Broadway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Broadway Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Broadway Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 425 Broadway Apartments has a pool.
Does 425 Broadway Apartments have accessible units?
No, 425 Broadway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Broadway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Broadway Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Broadway Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 Broadway Apartments has units with air conditioning.
