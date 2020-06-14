Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa monica
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Santa Monica renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 111

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pico
40 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,892
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,080
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Downtown Santa Monica
8 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,174
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mid-City
77 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,111
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,346
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilshire-Montana
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Santa Monica
7 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,520
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Ocean Park
3 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,694
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
543 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Ocean Park
10 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,724
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,334
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Santa Monica
22 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,280
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,610
1155 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,600
470 sqft
Apply today online at: www.parkwilshire-apts.com Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
231 14th Street
231 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
3654 sqft
This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
831 14th Street #3
831 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,495
1728 sqft
Glamorous Santa Monica Split Level Condo Minutes to the Beach - As you walk through the double doors into this split-level condominium, youll be blown away by the labor of love that went into this beautifully remodeled home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
3101 5th #2
3101 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
952 sqft
Unit #2 Available 07/15/20 2 story, 2 decks, garage for 3 cars, walk to beach - Property Id: 294401 Spacious Townhouse in Ocean Park just a few blocks from Main St. and the beach.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
3111 4th St 203
3111 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1125 sqft
Ocean Terrace - Property Id: 216015 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Parking Included Utilities Included except cable. Upgraded, large layout, balcony with great storage and walk in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
811 6th Street
811 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean. Entry level unit, has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, stylish recessed shelves, newer appliances, with lots of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Monica
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood
11 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,224
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
West Los Angeles
10 Units Available
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,464
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,467
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
831 sqft
Luxury community amenities include 24-hour gym, rooftop grilling space and dog park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location for commuters, close to I-10.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Brentwood
10 Units Available
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,717
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,875
1098 sqft
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Brentwood
8 Units Available
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property has a rooftop lounge, amazing views, an interactive lobby and on-site fitness center. Apartments feature European cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and security systems. Brentwood Place Shopping Center and Interstate 405 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Brentwood
2 Units Available
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12320 Montana Ave. in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Venice
4 Units Available
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
NMS 11665
11665 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,245
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NMS 11665 is a beautiful boutique-style apartment building located in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles. Pet friendly, one and two bedroom floor-plans include central ac and heat and in-home washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
11911 Mayfield Ave PH
11911 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1703 sqft
Mayfield - Property Id: 153201 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Apartment. This lovely condo offers over 1700 sq.ft. of living space, featuring 3 full bedrooms 2.
City Guide for Santa Monica, CA

Home to 90,000 residents &amp; renowned for its laid-back beachy atmosphere.

So, let’s get you up to speed on SaMo’s various neighborhoods and what they have to offer. Keep in mind that the closer you get to the beach, the more money you’ll pay in rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Monica? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Santa Monica, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Santa Monica renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Monica 3 BedroomsSanta Monica Accessible ApartmentsSanta Monica Apartments with Balcony
Santa Monica Apartments with GarageSanta Monica Apartments with GymSanta Monica Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Monica Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Monica Apartments with ParkingSanta Monica Apartments with Pool
Santa Monica Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Furnished ApartmentsSanta Monica Luxury PlacesSanta Monica Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles