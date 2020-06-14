/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
160 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
75 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
594 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Santa Monica
7 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Santa Monica
9 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,705
543 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Santa Monica
8 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Ocean Park
3 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,527
612 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
395 sqft
MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Pico
40 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,851
698 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Ocean Park
11 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,650
772 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
735 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilshire-Montana
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
997 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Santa Monica
16 Units Available
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
635 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
11 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
28 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
670 sqft
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
6 Units Available
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Santa Monica
22 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,060
858 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North of Montana
6 Units Available
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,925
841 sqft
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pico
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
789 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Santa Monica
7 Units Available
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
536 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Santa Monica
2 Units Available
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
890 sqft
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
26 Units Available
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,495
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2300 Wilshire in Santa Monica. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
660 Ocean Park Dr A
660 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
Move In Special - Beach Bungalow - Property Id: 72692 Move in in July and get Sept.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
228 Idaho Ave 1
228 Idaho Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
650 sqft
222-228 Idaho Ave - Property Id: 285935 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285935 Property Id 285935 (RLNE5839154)
