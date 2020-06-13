/
accessible apartments
59 Accessible Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Downtown Santa Monica
22 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,280
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,610
1155 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Pico
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,490
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
North of Montana
6 Units Available
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,925
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1408 Barry Avenue
1408 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,998
1600 sqft
Welcome to Barry Treetop luxury apartments in the highly sought after area in West LA and Brentwood.
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1415 S Saltair Ave
1415 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and patio, extra closet. Utilities included: heat and water.
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Marina Del Rey
12 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,155
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Westwood
22 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,829
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,039
1651 sqft
The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles.
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Marina Del Rey
3 Units Available
The Villa at Marina Harbor
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1205 sqft
Luxury community features 24-hour gym, alarm system, elevator, sauna, tennis court and pool. Units include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Located by the shores of Marina del Ray and Channel Walk.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom! - Townhomes on Emerson is located in the cozy, but up-and-coming, neighborhood of Westchester, while being well-rooted in the contemporary living of Los Angeles.
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,905
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Palms
9 Units Available
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,970
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Mar Vista
4 Units Available
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
735 sqft
A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent.
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
981 sqft
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways.
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,040
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
Mar Vista
3 Units Available
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Rio Apartments is conveniently located near the 405 Freeway to San Diego and the 10 Freeway to Santa Monica. Our prime location ensures that numerous shopping, dining, entertainment, and major freeways at your utmost convenience.
Marina Del Rey
50 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,600
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
