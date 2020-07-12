/
/
/
downtown santa monica
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
386 Apartments for rent in Downtown Santa Monica, Santa Monica, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
7 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,425
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,995
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
536 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,515
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,891
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1142 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
626 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
643 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Ocean
1755 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1557 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to lease a luxurious condo in the heart of coveted Santa Monica, with straight on ocean views to be relished from nearly every room and only moments from the beach.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Ocean Avenue
1705 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,900
1451 sqft
This Contemporary two bedroom, two bathroom unit offers an abundance of natural light and stunning ocean and city views throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1358 4th Street
1358 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC LOCATION! Contemporary, stylish Santa Monica Loft apartment above Burke Williams Spa. Modern Architectural design features 1 BD / 1 BA unit, with polished concrete floors, steel and glass. State of the art kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Santa Monica
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,458
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,731
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,403
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 12:53am
3 Units Available
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
92 sqft
Enjoy beach views with your new coliving family from the rooftop of our Venice Beach community. Located just minutes from delicious eats and great shopping, Venice Beach has something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,299
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,700
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
894 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,973
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$5,400
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
519 Raymond Avenue 3
519 Raymond Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
954 sqft
4 blocks to the beach and Main Street Come and see - Property Id: 32814 New Hardwood Floors laundry on site Quiet neighborhood New refrigerator New stove New dishwasher New microwave Wall Heater Totally remodeled kitchen with new stove, microwave,
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 Raymond B
731 Raymond Ave, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,825
500 sqft
731 Raymond Ave - Property Id: 312286 Blocks from bars, restaurants and night life on Main Street Santa Monica. This renovated super cute, super clean single apartment is ready for immediate move-in.
