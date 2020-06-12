/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
242 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Mid-City
26 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
946 sqft
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Ocean Park
9 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,334
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Mid-City
6 Units Available
NMS 1427
1427 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,631
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1427 is a boutique luxury apartment building located in one of the best areas of downtown Santa Monica! You'll love living close to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Pico
38 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1129 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-City
85 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
550 sqft
MySuite at Avo is currently leasing chic one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are stylishly furnished and inclusive of all utilities (basics + high-speed Wi-Fi + premium TV)! These suites include central air conditioning and heat, stainless
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Santa Monica
22 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,610
1155 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wilshire-Montana
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
887 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Mid-City
11 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
880 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-City
26 Units Available
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,730
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2300 Wilshire in Santa Monica. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Pico
1 Unit Available
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
785 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Pacifico by NMS is a mid-century modern boutique apartment building in Santa Monica. Pet-friendly, we offer one and two bedroom homes with new interiors.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
North of Montana
6 Units Available
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,160
1017 sqft
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-City
2 Units Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
572 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
802 3rd St
802 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,250
Available 06/15/20 Steps to the Beach with Ocean View! - Property Id: 297954 Live the lifestyle you deserve! Very private End Unit ! Multilevel remodeled townhome with an Ocean View! Two car private garage! Two patios, french doors, spacious
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
1229 Princeton St. 2
1229 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1300 sqft
Sweet TownHouse Apartment - Property Id: 227153 Renovated 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Perfectly located at 26th and Wilshire. Minutes to amazing restaurants, bars and shopping.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
1008 7th St 2
1008 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
950 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer! - Property Id: 236767 Located in the coveted area of Santa Monica between Wilshire and Montana, this spacious bright newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment has everything
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
3101 5th #2
3101 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
952 sqft
Unit #2 Available 07/15/20 2 story, 2 decks, garage for 3 cars, walk to beach - Property Id: 294401 Spacious Townhouse in Ocean Park just a few blocks from Main St. and the beach.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
639 Bay Street
639 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
820 sqft
Snazzy 2bed 2bath Just 6 Blocks to the Beach! - Wonderful Location! Just updated! Only 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks to Main street, west of Lincoln- minutes to 3rd Street Promenade, Main Street, the Santa Monica Pier, Farmers' Market, Expo Line
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
3111 4th St 203
3111 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1000 sqft
Ocean Terrace - Property Id: 216015 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Parking Included Utilities Included except cable. Upgraded, large layout, balcony with great storage and walk in closets.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Park
1 Unit Available
1030 Bay St
1030 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
Available now, Large 3 Level Condo with a rooftop, this 2Bed + 2.5Bath with an additional room that could be used as a Den/office space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
2820 3rd St
2820 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
Available now!, lower cozy split master 2 Bed + 2 Bath within walking distance of the beach in Santa Monica! The property is located on 3rd street and Ashland. The unit comes with fridge, stove and has bamboo floors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
1528 6th St.
1528 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1020 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence.
