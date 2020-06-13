/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
41 Cheap Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,600
470 sqft
Apply today online at: www.parkwilshire-apts.com Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Monica
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 09:05pm
Venice
5 Units Available
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
92 sqft
Enjoy beach views with your new coliving family from the rooftop of our Venice Beach community. Located just minutes from delicious eats and great shopping, Venice Beach has something for everyone.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brentwood
8 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1642 South Westgate Avenue
1642 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NIce downstairs Single/1 bath on a quiet street in West LA. Laminate wood flooring, vertical blinds, small kitchen with a stove and refrigerator, full-size bathroom, patio, on-site laundry, 1 car parking. 1 year lease. Available now.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Monica
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Los Angeles
27 Units Available
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
198 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
24 Units Available
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
267 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fox Hills
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palms
2 Units Available
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,493
359 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 3730 Dufresne: Where comfort and convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westside
19 Units Available
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,680
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
951 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Monica
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Park
6 Units Available
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,538
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
585 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Sherman Oaks
8 Units Available
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,659
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
910 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Studio City
41 Units Available
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,580
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
985 sqft
Ideal location right off the 101 and close to Universal City. Recently renovated with modern comforts: air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, gym, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Hollywood
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,602
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:21pm
$
Hollywood Hills West
1 Unit Available
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the crossroads of West Hollywood and Hollywood, Hollywood Apartments is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
4235 W. 126th St.
4235 West 126th Street, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,225
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
633 E. 99th St.
633 East 99th Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,245
371 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Gated, quiet community located near major freeways, close to shopping centers, and transporation. This property comes with many amenties, including parking and onsite laundry. Call today, dont miss this great apartment!! 310-671-8952 or 310-387-1523.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Regent St.
418 West Regent Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
LARGE Floorplans!! Quiet Building, Parking, Onsite Laundry, Close to LAX, shops and restaurants, and conveniently located near the 405 and105 Freeways, On-site manager. Sorry, No Pets. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherman Oaks
1 Unit Available
15344 Weddington St
15344 Weddington Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Attractive and spacious 1 bedroom/1 full bath condo in Sherman Oaks. Email weddingtonst@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855251)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympic Park
1 Unit Available
3061 W 12th Pl
3061 West 12th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED!!! 2 bed 2 bath apt. Email 12th@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855205)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress North
1 Unit Available
3956-3958 Dalton ave
3956 Dalton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$850
two story duplex - Property Id: 296317 Property is a duplex 2 story front unit already rented back unit available. 1 room already rented. Total 4 rooms available. 3 rooms available upstairs 1 room available downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
455 N. Genesee Avenue 102
455 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
1 Bedroom
Ask
MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Property Id: 263319 MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Unfurnished, Very cute Single Apartment, 1 Bath, 455 N. Genesee Ave.
