/
/
/
wilshire montana
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 PM
380 Apartments for rent in Wilshire-Montana, Santa Monica, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,299
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Idaho Ave 1
228 Idaho Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
650 sqft
Large 1x1 2 blocks from the beach - Property Id: 285935 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285935 Property Id 285935 (RLNE5892813)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
947 4th St 4B
947 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2000 sqft
Santa Monica Terrace - Property Id: 212287 947 4th Street, built in 2015, is located in the Wilshire Montana Neighborhood of Santa Monica walking distance to the best in shopping and dining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
831 14th Street #3
831 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,495
1728 sqft
Glamorous Santa Monica Split Level Condo Minutes to the Beach - As you walk through the double doors into this split-level condominium, you’ll be blown away by the labor of love that went into this beautifully remodeled home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
834 2nd Street
834 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A few blocks from the beach, Santa Monica Farmers Market, shops on Montana, Palisades Park. Also within walking distance from the Santa Monica Pier & 3rd St Promenade. Choice of : Washer/Dryer Combo or Dishwasher 1/2 OFF first month.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1128 7th Street
1128 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
650 sqft
Very bright and sunny top floor unit with city and mountain views.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Idaho Ave
1025 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
Beautiful Upper Corner Unit off 11th and Idaho, this unit will not last on the market as it has great qualities and unique features.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 7th St 10
1008 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Remodeled 1 Bed with Laundry in unit!! - Property Id: 297559 Stunning spacious top floor light bright completely remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the most sought after area in Santa Monica.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1133 5th Street
1133 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1682 sqft
Highly desired and rarely available home in the heart of Santa Monica. This 2 bedrooms 2 full bath home is priced to sell.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1211 9th Street
1211 9th St, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1714 sqft
Luxury condominium built in 2018. Front 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths with a very large private patio. Open floor plan, spacious living room with fireplace, high ceilings, recessed lightnings and hardwood flooring all through.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
811 6TH Street
811 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upper level apartment located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
817 6th Street
817 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
731 sqft
Just completing renovations! This is a charming, light and bright one bedroom in a truly great location. One enters the property through a small white picket fence and passes through a lush garden on the way to the front door.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Washington Ave
1501 Washington Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
980 sqft
This 2bedroom - 1bath apartment is well located just 2 blocks from Montana Ave. Starbucks, Whole Foods and many other conveniences are just a short walk away.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
814 6th St
814 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,299
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION - North of Wilshire, right on Montana and 6th blocks to the Beach. Walk to Promenades, Mall. Best schools - Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln middle, SaMoHi, St.Monica.
1 of 7
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1010 4th Street
1010 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1309 sqft
Spacious 2BED/ 2.5 BATH plus DEN townhouse unit located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean, parks and 3rd St Promenade.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
908 15th St 5
908 15th St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Available now, very Spacious 2+2.5 Townhouse - Property Id: 318790 Available now, very Spacious 2+2.5 Townhouse In great location in Santa Monica Rear units 1-car Parking Included, street parking is ample! Located in Santa Monica off 15th St/Idaho.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
818 7th St 1
818 7th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Large 2 bed + 2 bath in Santa Monica - Property Id: 318788 Available now! Large 2 bed + 2 bath in great location in Santa Monica.
Results within 1 mile of Wilshire-Montana
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
7 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
39 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,403
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
76 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,425
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CATopanga, CABeverly Hills, CAMalibu, CAWest Hollywood, CA