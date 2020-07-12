/
ocean park
423 Apartments for rent in Ocean Park, Santa Monica, CA
8 Units Available
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,458
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,731
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
2 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,973
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
1 Unit Available
519 Raymond Avenue 3
519 Raymond Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
954 sqft
4 blocks to the beach and Main Street Come and see - Property Id: 32814 New Hardwood Floors laundry on site Quiet neighborhood New refrigerator New stove New dishwasher New microwave Wall Heater Totally remodeled kitchen with new stove, microwave,
1 Unit Available
731 Raymond B
731 Raymond Ave, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,825
500 sqft
731 Raymond Ave - Property Id: 312286 Blocks from bars, restaurants and night life on Main Street Santa Monica. This renovated super cute, super clean single apartment is ready for immediate move-in.
1 Unit Available
1901 6th Street
1901 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
1000 sqft
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica. .
1 Unit Available
3101 5th 2
3101 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 2 story, 2 decks, garage for 3 cars, walk to beach - Property Id: 294401 Spacious Townhouse in Ocean Park just a few blocks from Main St. and the beach.
1 Unit Available
2720 Neilson Way A
2720 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
Water Front 2 Bedroom Apartment in Santa Monica - Property Id: 309717 Adjacent to the Santa Monica tennis courts and bike path, this 2 bedroom unfurnished unit is located at 2720 Neilson way in the heart of Santa Monica.
1 Unit Available
660 Ocean Park Dr A
660 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
650 sqft
Beach Bungalow - Property Id: 72692 Text SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings to book a showing: 323-892-7237 This Super Cute, super clean, super cozy 1 bedroom bungalow is tucked away on a gated property a few blocks from Main Street.
1 Unit Available
3111 4th St 203
3111 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1000 sqft
Ocean Terrace - Property Id: 216015 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Parking Included Utilities Included except cable. Upgraded, large layout, balcony with great storage and walk in closets.
1 Unit Available
618 Pacific Street - 2
618 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to the beach! Available Now! 3D VIRTUAL TOUR CLICK HERE: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
618 Pacific Street - 1
618 Pacific St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1100 sqft
Available NOW--Stunning townhome in the Heart of Santa Monica! Newly remodeled! LOTS of Patio space! Short walk to the beach! Stainless steel appliances! Marble kitchen counter-tops! Click here for our 3D access virtual tour: https://my.
1 Unit Available
124 HART AVE
124 Hart Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1650 sqft
There is no better place to shelter in place than this very rare opportunity to live an idyllic picturesque lifestyle in a fully restored 1904 beach bungalow only 4 lots from the ocean & on a one way street that is only one block long! Enjoy ocean
1 Unit Available
130 Hart Avenue
130 Hart Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2287 sqft
As seen in ''Home Magazine'' this spectacularly built Nantucket style beach home steps from the sand in one of the most sought-after locations in Santa Monica. Light throughout the home exudes warmth and romance.
40 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
7 Units Available
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,025
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,825
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Santa Monica State Beach. Residents enjoy a communal herb garden, Wi-Fi, bike storage, and dog park. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,999
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,403
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
77 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
4 Units Available
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,025
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
6 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,425
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
6 Units Available
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,300
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
851 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1427 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to restaurants and shopping.
3 Units Available
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
92 sqft
Enjoy beach views with your new coliving family from the rooftop of our Venice Beach community. Located just minutes from delicious eats and great shopping, Venice Beach has something for everyone.
12 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
887 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
