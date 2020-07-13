/
apartments with pool
162 Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Pico
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Ocean Park
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$3,458
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,731
1035 sqft
Minutes from Santa Monica's glorious beaches. Also close to Main Street with its many boutique shops. Apartments boast contemporary kitchens and bathrooms and private rooftop gardens. Communal media lounge, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
77 Units Available
Mid-City
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,515
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,891
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1142 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
2 Units Available
Ocean Park
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,973
475 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
North of Montana
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
1528 6th St.
1528 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1020 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
316 San Vicente Boulevard
316 West San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1450 sqft
211 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the most desirable area in Santa Monica.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
710 21st Street
710 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2146 sqft
Nestled in one of the most sought- after neighborhoods of Santa Monica, This spectacular House with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will capture even the most sophisticated Tenant at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Park
2720 Neilson Way A
2720 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
Water Front 2 Bedroom Apartment in Santa Monica - Property Id: 309717 Adjacent to the Santa Monica tennis courts and bike path, this 2 bedroom unfurnished unit is located at 2720 Neilson way in the heart of Santa Monica.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
2621 Centinela Ave. #4
2621 South Centinela Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
634 sqft
Updated Top Floor Condo for Rent - Gorgeous updates throughout this 1+1 in a secure building with a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire-Montana
1133 5th Street
1133 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1682 sqft
Highly desired and rarely available home in the heart of Santa Monica. This 2 bedrooms 2 full bath home is priced to sell.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
757 Ocean Avenue
757 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1049 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM, Avail February and March, May through November, private gated condominium on Ocean in Santa Monica. This ocean front unit has been completely remodeled and designed with an elegant and sophisticated beach vibe.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Monica
1755 Ocean
1755 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1557 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to lease a luxurious condo in the heart of coveted Santa Monica, with straight on ocean views to be relished from nearly every room and only moments from the beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
16 VILLAGE PARKWAY
16 Village Parkway, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1263 sqft
Seldom available twnhse in Village Park. Built in 1974, the complex is the only Santa Monica development on 8 acres of gardens, a private community pool & tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Monica
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
40 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Venice
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,025
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Brentwood
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$3,125
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Los Angeles
1730 Barry Ave.
1730 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1000 sqft
West LA Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds+2 Bath - Property Id: 305913 West LA: Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds + 2 Baths with wood burning fireplace & 2 assigned Covered Parking, in a quiet 6-units secure building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
11970 Montana Ave. #310
11970 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1292 sqft
Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2) - Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2) "Villa Montana, offers spacious units with great layouts & large balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Los Angeles
2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4
2479 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months and a $500 move in discount on your first full
