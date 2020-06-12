/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Monica, CA
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Pico
39 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,185
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mid-City
2 Units Available
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,550
682 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters and air conditioning. On-site parking and garage. Near the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts , Santa Monica Boulevard and Christine Emerson Reed Park.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pico
1 Unit Available
1537 15th St. 102
1537 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1300 sqft
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 3 bd/2.5 ba Santa Monica Townhouse!! - Property Id: 262117 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pico
1 Unit Available
2512 Kansas Ave C
2512 Kansas Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1300 sqft
One moth free!!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 282474 Move in special !!!! one moth free on a 12 moth lease or 2 moth free on a 14 Month lease. call or email us for more information. Location!!! Location!!! renovated 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pico
1 Unit Available
1809 Michigan Avenue
1809 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,849
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pico
1 Unit Available
3333 Virginia Ave
3333 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1082 sqft
Santa Monica 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Don't miss this wonderful family home in a very convenient area of Santa Monica. Home features updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, and a private backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
316 San Vicente Boulevard
316 West San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1450 sqft
211 Available 07/16/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the most desirable area in Santa Monica.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
1457 Stanford St., Unit 6
1457 Stanford St, Santa Monica, CA
Beautiful and Spacious Townhome Style-Condo in the heart of Santa Monica! - Beautiful townhouse style condominium situated in a six-unit complex in the heart of Santa Monica.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
322 17th St.
322 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA
North of Montana Spacious 5 Bedroom Home for Rent - Fantastic, spacious family home in prestigious North of Montana location close to San Vicente Blvd.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
704 Georgina Ave.
704 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
1225 Washington Ave unit 9
1225 Washington Ave, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1314 sqft
Spacious, 3/Bedroom, 2/Bath, Two story Condominium available for Lease in desirable Santa Monica! - Nice open floor plan with 1314/Sq. ft. of living space. This is a front facing unit surrounded with mature trees.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
231 14th Street
231 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ocean Park
1 Unit Available
124 HART AVE
124 Hart Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There is no better place to shelter in place than this very rare opportunity to live an idyllic picturesque lifestyle in a fully restored 1904 beach bungalow only 4 lots from the ocean & on a one way street that is only one block long! Enjoy ocean
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
947 4TH Street
947 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful Top level modern 3 bedroom Apartment in prime Santa Monica location just blocks from the beach. Unit features bright open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, designer bath and kitchen with stainless appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
914 5th Street
914 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
2334 sqft
Modern loft style 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom townhome in prestigious Santa Monica location.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sunset Park
1 Unit Available
1048 Maple Street
1048 Maple St, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1140 sqft
2019 Completely Rebuilt. Ocean is about a mile. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath corner unit with beautiful tree lined street view from upstairs Balcony. Open Floor Plan. Master Bedroom at ground level and 2 Bedrooms Upstair. Double pane windows.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sunset Park
1 Unit Available
2504 11th Street
2504 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1357 sqft
2019 Completely Rebuilt. Ocean is about a mile. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Open Floor Plan. Beautiful Tree lined street view from the upstairs balcony. Master Bedroom with Bathroom downstairs with Fireplace plus another Bedroom at ground level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
710 21st Street
710 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,888
2146 sqft
Nestled in one of the most sought- after neighborhoods of Santa Monica, This spectacular House with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will capture even the most sophisticated Tenant at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled .
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
715 SAN VICENTE
715 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2080 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SUN-FILLED SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE IN PRIME SANTA MONICA, FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND TRENDY MONTANA. SANTA MONICA SCHOOL DISTRICT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND GREAT INDOOR-OUTDOOR FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
707 EUCLID ST
707 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2500 sqft
Short term fully-furnished summer lease in Ideal North of Montana Location, within close proximity to shops, cafes, restaurants and the beach.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Wilshire-Montana
1 Unit Available
814 6th St
814 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,499
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION - North of Wilshire, right on Montana and 6th blocks to the Beach. Walk to Promenades, Mall. Best schools - Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln middle, SaMoHi, St.Monica.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Downtown Santa Monica
1 Unit Available
11 Marine Terrace
11 Marine Terrace, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Marine Terrace in Santa Monica. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
1239 26th Street
1239 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1600 sqft
Charming front house recently remodeled. The high ceilings with large windows make this home bright with lots of natural lighting. Spacious living room, separate dinning area, private entrance to all 3 bedrooms.
1 of 42
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North of Montana
1 Unit Available
416 21st Pl
416 21st Place, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
1644 sqft
Fairy tale Cottage In Santa Monica! - Property Id: 247224 Come see this picturesque 3 bed 3 bath cottage in the coveted area N of Montana and in the much sought after Franklin Elementary School district.
