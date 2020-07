Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving

Vintage at 425 Broadway Apartments is a non-smoking, art deco style community in the heart of Santa Monica. Our spacious studio and one bedroom apartments feature high ceilings, crown molding, in-home washer and dryer and air conditioning. We are walking distance to high-end shopping at the Third Street Promenade and just blocks from the iconic Santa Monica Pier. We also offer reserved underground parking.