Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:37 AM

1024 18th

1024 18th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1024 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely lower unit with private patio with direct access to private garage in fourplex close to the Santa Monica library, Whole Foods Market, and Montanas trendy shops and restaurants. Small pet ok with an extra $350 pet deposit.
Stainless steel appliances.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, On site laundry room, Lower.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Parking: Street parking
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-1-bed-1-bath/1862/

IT490702 - IT49CW1862

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 18th have any available units?
1024 18th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1024 18th have?
Some of 1024 18th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 18th currently offering any rent specials?
1024 18th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 18th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 18th is pet friendly.
Does 1024 18th offer parking?
Yes, 1024 18th offers parking.
Does 1024 18th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 18th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 18th have a pool?
No, 1024 18th does not have a pool.
Does 1024 18th have accessible units?
No, 1024 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 18th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 18th has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 18th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 18th does not have units with air conditioning.
