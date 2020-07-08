Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse community garden conference room courtyard game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving

Avalon Santa Monica on Main Street offers the best of beach living. Live in luxury Santa Monica apartments, just steps from the world-famous Santa Monica beaches and the well-known boutique shops on Main Street. Walk to near-by restaurants, major corporations, the famous Santa Monica Pier and 3rd Street Promenade where you can shop, eat or watch a movie. Our lease terms are flexible from six months to a year and we are now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments.