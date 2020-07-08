All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like Avalon Santa Monica on Main.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

Avalon Santa Monica on Main

2000 Main St · (830) 444-4972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-139 · Avail. now

$3,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 001-127 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 001-111 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 847 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 002-209 · Avail. now

$4,759

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 001-347 · Avail. Jul 23

$5,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 001-123 · Avail. Jul 26

$4,701

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1054 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Santa Monica on Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
courtyard
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
Avalon Santa Monica on Main Street offers the best of beach living. Live in luxury Santa Monica apartments, just steps from the world-famous Santa Monica beaches and the well-known boutique shops on Main Street. Walk to near-by restaurants, major corporations, the famous Santa Monica Pier and 3rd Street Promenade where you can shop, eat or watch a movie. Our lease terms are flexible from six months to a year and we are now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $700
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease (1 spot).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Santa Monica on Main have any available units?
Avalon Santa Monica on Main has 8 units available starting at $3,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Santa Monica on Main have?
Some of Avalon Santa Monica on Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Santa Monica on Main currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Santa Monica on Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Santa Monica on Main pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Santa Monica on Main is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Santa Monica on Main offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Santa Monica on Main offers parking.
Does Avalon Santa Monica on Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Santa Monica on Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Santa Monica on Main have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Santa Monica on Main has a pool.
Does Avalon Santa Monica on Main have accessible units?
No, Avalon Santa Monica on Main does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Santa Monica on Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Santa Monica on Main has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Santa Monica on Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Santa Monica on Main has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Avalon Santa Monica on Main?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity