Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206

9709 Mesa Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

9709 Mesa Springs Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Large Balcony, W/D & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 780 SF of living space. This well-upgraded unit boasts:
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ plush carpet & decorative fireplace
-Large west facing balcony great for relaxing or entertaining!
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ dishwasher, fridge, range, and microwave, plus granite countertops & breakfast bar!
-Utility storage in hallway
-Large bedroom w/ dual closets & balcony access
-Full bathroom w/ shower/tub combo
-1 parking space in community w/ provided permit
-Central heat w/ smart Nest thermostat
-Creekside community features swimming pool, spa & beautiful landscaping and fountains throughout! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1725
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N62mQaz1--s
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- FLOORING: Carpet
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash (Internet provided for $60-$65/month)
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony only
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is nonoperational and not to be used. Tenant to reimburse landlord approximately $60-$65/month for provided Internet.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4904115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 have any available units?
9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 have?
Some of 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 is pet friendly.
Does 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 offers parking.
Does 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 have a pool?
Yes, 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 has a pool.
Does 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206 has units with dishwashers.
