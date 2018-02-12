9709 Mesa Springs Way Unit 206

Amenities

Gorgeous 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Large Balcony, W/D & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 780 SF of living space. This well-upgraded unit boasts:

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ plush carpet & decorative fireplace

-Large west facing balcony great for relaxing or entertaining!

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ dishwasher, fridge, range, and microwave, plus granite countertops & breakfast bar!

-Utility storage in hallway

-Large bedroom w/ dual closets & balcony access

-Full bathroom w/ shower/tub combo

-1 parking space in community w/ provided permit

-Central heat w/ smart Nest thermostat

-Creekside community features swimming pool, spa & beautiful landscaping and fountains throughout! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1725

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N62mQaz1--s

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- FLOORING: Carpet

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash (Internet provided for $60-$65/month)

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony only

- YEAR BUILT: 1985



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is nonoperational and not to be used. Tenant to reimburse landlord approximately $60-$65/month for provided Internet.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



