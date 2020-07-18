All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Spire San Diego.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Spire San Diego
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

Spire San Diego

Open Now until 6pm
1475 Island Ave ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Core-Columbia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1475 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P - 607 · Avail. now

$2,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit P - 806 · Avail. now

$2,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit P - 1506 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

See 82+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit P - 805 · Avail. now

$2,670

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit P - 1305 · Avail. now

$2,720

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit P - 1405 · Avail. now

$2,730

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

See 110+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit P - 3606 · Avail. now

$3,955

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit P - 3706 · Avail. now

$3,965

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit P - 3806 · Avail. now

$3,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spire San Diego.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
concierge
game room
hot tub
key fob access
media room
playground
pool table
yoga
A concept that integrates luxury and a privileged location for people looking to live their daily activities to the fullest while being embraced by a great number of features that will make your life magnificent.

This towering luxury community offers breathtaking views and an exclusive lifestyle that is authentic to San Diego. From elegant and spacious residences, to unmatched amenities and great services at your fingertips, everything about this building tells the world you have arrived. Make your next home here and indulge in San Diego living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12, 15, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applican
Deposit: $500 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: The following breed / breed mixes are NOT permitted: Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Pit Terriers, Bull Terriers, Stafford Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, wolf dog types such as Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any other wolf hybrid types.
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: $25-150.
Storage Details: Storage Space: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spire San Diego have any available units?
Spire San Diego has 226 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Spire San Diego have?
Some of Spire San Diego's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spire San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
Spire San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spire San Diego pet-friendly?
Yes, Spire San Diego is pet friendly.
Does Spire San Diego offer parking?
Yes, Spire San Diego offers parking.
Does Spire San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spire San Diego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spire San Diego have a pool?
Yes, Spire San Diego has a pool.
Does Spire San Diego have accessible units?
Yes, Spire San Diego has accessible units.
Does Spire San Diego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spire San Diego has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Spire San Diego?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92106
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity