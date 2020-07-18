Spire San Diego

Lease Length: 6-12, 15, 18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applican
Deposit: $500 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: The following breed / breed mixes are NOT permitted: Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Pit Terriers, Bull Terriers, Stafford Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, wolf dog types such as Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any other wolf hybrid types.
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: $25-150.
Storage Details: Storage Space: $40/month