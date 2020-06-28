All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9383 Beak Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9383 Beak Point
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

9383 Beak Point

9383 Beak Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9383 Beak Point, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9383 Beak Point have any available units?
9383 Beak Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9383 Beak Point have?
Some of 9383 Beak Point's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9383 Beak Point currently offering any rent specials?
9383 Beak Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9383 Beak Point pet-friendly?
No, 9383 Beak Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9383 Beak Point offer parking?
Yes, 9383 Beak Point offers parking.
Does 9383 Beak Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9383 Beak Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9383 Beak Point have a pool?
No, 9383 Beak Point does not have a pool.
Does 9383 Beak Point have accessible units?
No, 9383 Beak Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9383 Beak Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9383 Beak Point has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University