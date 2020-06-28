Rent Calculator
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 17
9383 Beak Point
9383 Beak Point
·
No Longer Available
Location
9383 Beak Point, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9383 Beak Point have any available units?
9383 Beak Point doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9383 Beak Point have?
Some of 9383 Beak Point's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 9383 Beak Point currently offering any rent specials?
9383 Beak Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9383 Beak Point pet-friendly?
No, 9383 Beak Point is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9383 Beak Point offer parking?
Yes, 9383 Beak Point offers parking.
Does 9383 Beak Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9383 Beak Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9383 Beak Point have a pool?
No, 9383 Beak Point does not have a pool.
Does 9383 Beak Point have accessible units?
No, 9383 Beak Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9383 Beak Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9383 Beak Point has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
