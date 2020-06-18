Rent Calculator
8952 Revelstoke Way
8952 Revelstoke Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8952 Revelstoke Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
8952 Revelstoke Way Available 04/07/20 Beautiful Renovated 3bd/2ba House with Large Garden-Like Yard! - Amazing and Renovated 3bd/2ba House with a Large and Beautiful Backyard
Upgraded Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom
2 Bath Large Bedrooms
Huge Master Suite
Spacious Living Areas
Huge Kitchen with Island
Custom Cabinets Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Bathrooms
Fully Upgraded W/ Custom Tile Large Showers
Tile Throughout
Newly Remodeled Bathrooms with Tile Showers
Huge Backyard
Fire Pit BBQ Area
2 Car Garage
Washer/Dryer Brand New
AC installed
Call or text Emily to view (847) 772-5585
(RLNE5636222)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8952 Revelstoke Way have any available units?
8952 Revelstoke Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8952 Revelstoke Way have?
Some of 8952 Revelstoke Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8952 Revelstoke Way currently offering any rent specials?
8952 Revelstoke Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8952 Revelstoke Way pet-friendly?
No, 8952 Revelstoke Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8952 Revelstoke Way offer parking?
Yes, 8952 Revelstoke Way offers parking.
Does 8952 Revelstoke Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8952 Revelstoke Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8952 Revelstoke Way have a pool?
No, 8952 Revelstoke Way does not have a pool.
Does 8952 Revelstoke Way have accessible units?
No, 8952 Revelstoke Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8952 Revelstoke Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8952 Revelstoke Way does not have units with dishwashers.
