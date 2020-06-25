801 Torrance St

Amenities
2 Bedrooms/3 beds
Furnished 2 Bed/1 bath with views of canyon and city. Rare quiet location with immediate access to downtown Hillcrest, Little Italy, Gas Lamp and all the restaurants, night life and shopping. 5-10 min to most San Diego attractions.
- Pull out queen bed in living room
- Heating/Cooling system - Fans in living room and bedrooms.
- Washer/dryer
- Private patio w furniture
- Easy access to the 5, 8 and 163
- Nearby public transportation- Bus, Trolley, Mass transit hub, Airport
- Less than 5 min drive from downtown
- Less than a mile from UCSD medical Center ( free shuttle to UCSD campus) and Scripps Mercy
- 2 mi to airport, 2.5 to harbor, 3 to Convention Ctr, 6 mi to Ocean Beach, 6 mi to Coronado
- One assigned parking
- Pets will be considered with deposit and additional cleaning fee
Rates are for 2 occupants min of 3 months
NOTE:
Landlord pays foe water/trash/internet
Tenants pays for electric/gas