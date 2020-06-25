All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 801 Torrance St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
801 Torrance St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

801 Torrance St

801 Torrance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 Torrance Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 Bedrooms/3 beds

Furnished 2 Bed/1 bath with views of canyon and city. Rare quiet location with immediate access to downtown Hillcrest, Little Italy, Gas Lamp and all the restaurants, night life and shopping. 5-10 min to most San Diego attractions.

- Pull out queen bed in living room
- Heating/Cooling system - Fans in living room and bedrooms.
- Washer/dryer
- Private patio w furniture
- Easy access to the 5, 8 and 163
- Nearby public transportation- Bus, Trolley, Mass transit hub, Airport
- Less than 5 min drive from downtown
- Less than a mile from UCSD medical Center ( free shuttle to UCSD campus) and Scripps Mercy
- 2 mi to airport, 2.5 to harbor, 3 to Convention Ctr, 6 mi to Ocean Beach, 6 mi to Coronado
- One assigned parking
- Pets will be considered with deposit and additional cleaning fee

Rates are for 2 occupants min of 3 months

NOTE:
Landlord pays foe water/trash/internet
Tenants pays for electric/gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Torrance St have any available units?
801 Torrance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Torrance St have?
Some of 801 Torrance St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Torrance St currently offering any rent specials?
801 Torrance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Torrance St pet-friendly?
No, 801 Torrance St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 801 Torrance St offer parking?
Yes, 801 Torrance St offers parking.
Does 801 Torrance St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Torrance St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Torrance St have a pool?
No, 801 Torrance St does not have a pool.
Does 801 Torrance St have accessible units?
No, 801 Torrance St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Torrance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Torrance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University