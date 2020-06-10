8002 Camino Tranquilo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Single Level Patio Home 2 bed room 2 bath with laundry a fire place and brand new furnace! Patio faces west to absorb that California Sun Shine! 2 parking spots 1 in carport 1 out front. End Corner unit with Lots of Light!