Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Mariner's Cove Apartments

Open Now until 6:30pm
4392 W Point Loma Blvd · (619) 536-0020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4392 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 95-22-H00 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 95-11-G00 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 95-16-I00 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95-10-K00 · Avail. now

$2,298

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 95-22-F00 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 95-06-N00 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 828 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mariner's Cove Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Mariners Cove Apartments in the Point Loma area offers spacious apartments and townhomes near the beach in San Diego, California 92107. Our pet friendly apartment homes are smoke free and feature a private patio or balcony, extra storage, dishwasher, built in microwave, and formal dining room. Many homes have courtyard views and walk in closets. Smart home technology available in every home! Our community features two pools and spas, a tennis court, on site recycling, a dog park and playground. Walk to the beach, several grocery stores and beachside bars and restaurants. We are right off I 5 and I 8, and only minutes from downtown and San Diego International Airport. We are a gated community and carports are available. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $55
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly community welcomes most breeds of dogs in select buildings. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Onsite parking permits available for residents at a first-come, first-served basis. Covered lot, assigned: $35/month. Covered, assigned parking options are available for residents in our parking lot for an additional $35.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mariner's Cove Apartments have any available units?
Mariner's Cove Apartments has 20 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Mariner's Cove Apartments have?
Some of Mariner's Cove Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mariner's Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mariner's Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mariner's Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mariner's Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mariner's Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mariner's Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Mariner's Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mariner's Cove Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mariner's Cove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mariner's Cove Apartments has a pool.
Does Mariner's Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mariner's Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mariner's Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mariner's Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
