Mariner's Cove Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Mariners Cove Apartments in the Point Loma area offers spacious apartments and townhomes near the beach in San Diego, California 92107. Our pet friendly apartment homes are smoke free and feature a private patio or balcony, extra storage, dishwasher, built in microwave, and formal dining room. Many homes have courtyard views and walk in closets. Smart home technology available in every home! Our community features two pools and spas, a tennis court, on site recycling, a dog park and playground. Walk to the beach, several grocery stores and beachside bars and restaurants. We are right off I 5 and I 8, and only minutes from downtown and San Diego International Airport. We are a gated community and carports are available. Guarantors welcome!