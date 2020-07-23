7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110

Amenities

Great Gated Condo with 2 Master Suites, Parking & Amenities - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony and views in gated Rancho Mission Trails. 2 underground parking spaces. 2 master suite bedrooms both with walk-in closets & views. Access to community pool, fitness room, clubhouse and more.



-Centrally located between San Carlos & Allied Gardens

-Gated community

-Pool/spa, fitness/exercise room, clubhouse, recreation area

-2 underground parking spaces

-Tiled kitchen for easy maintenance

-Granite counters, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher & under cabinet microwave

-Living room with fireplace & balcony access

-Balcony with views & storage closet

-2 Master Suites both with walk-in closets

-Air Conditioning

-Storage

-Washer & dryer inside unit

-Water & trash included

-Elevator & stairs to access unit on 2nd floor

-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.

-Pets will be consider. Breed & Weight Restrictions. Meet & Greet Required.

-Available now for immediate move-in

1 year lease. Rent $1,895. Deposit $1,995 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



7671 Mission Gorge Rd #110 (2nd Floor) San Diego 92120

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



