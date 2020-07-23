All apartments in San Diego
7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110

7671 Mission Gorge Road · (619) 382-2580
Location

7671 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Great Gated Condo with 2 Master Suites, Parking & Amenities - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony and views in gated Rancho Mission Trails. 2 underground parking spaces. 2 master suite bedrooms both with walk-in closets & views. Access to community pool, fitness room, clubhouse and more.

-Centrally located between San Carlos & Allied Gardens
-Gated community
-Pool/spa, fitness/exercise room, clubhouse, recreation area
-2 underground parking spaces
-Tiled kitchen for easy maintenance
-Granite counters, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher & under cabinet microwave
-Living room with fireplace & balcony access
-Balcony with views & storage closet
-2 Master Suites both with walk-in closets
-Air Conditioning
-Storage
-Washer & dryer inside unit
-Water & trash included
-Elevator & stairs to access unit on 2nd floor
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.
-Pets will be consider. Breed & Weight Restrictions. Meet & Greet Required.
-Available now for immediate move-in
1 year lease. Rent $1,895. Deposit $1,995 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

7671 Mission Gorge Rd #110 (2nd Floor) San Diego 92120
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE5967713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 have any available units?
7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 have?
Some of 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 currently offering any rent specials?
7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 is pet friendly.
Does 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 offer parking?
Yes, 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 offers parking.
Does 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 have a pool?
Yes, 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 has a pool.
Does 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 have accessible units?
No, 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7671 Mission Gorge Road Suite 110 has units with dishwashers.
