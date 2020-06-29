Rent Calculator
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7027 Chapala Canyon Court
7027 Chapala Canyon Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7027 Chapala Canyon Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7027 Chapala Canyon Court have any available units?
7027 Chapala Canyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7027 Chapala Canyon Court have?
Some of 7027 Chapala Canyon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7027 Chapala Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Chapala Canyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Chapala Canyon Court pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Chapala Canyon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7027 Chapala Canyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Chapala Canyon Court offers parking.
Does 7027 Chapala Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7027 Chapala Canyon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Chapala Canyon Court have a pool?
No, 7027 Chapala Canyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Chapala Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 7027 Chapala Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Chapala Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 Chapala Canyon Court has units with dishwashers.
