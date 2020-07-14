All apartments in San Diego
Elán The Plaza Apartments
Elán The Plaza Apartments

4955 Narragansett Avenue · (737) 204-3303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4955 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán The Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr laundry
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan The Plaza Apartment Homes for rent in Ocean Beach, CA is a small beach community located in one of San Diego's most relaxing places. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or shop on Newport Avenue. The year round sunshine allows for year round attractions. Visit the longest pier on the west coast, The Ocean Beach Pier, or enjoy the vast collection of antique stores, bars, and restaurants. This community is known for its unique neighborhoods, beautiful parks, playgrounds and sports fields.The community offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchen that include dishwasher, designated dining room, accommodating living room, balcony/patio, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors, and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, patio table & chairs, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities, bike store room, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln The Plaza welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Whether you want to visit our sandy beaches, explore the walking trails, or dine at the local restaurants, your possibilities are endless. We provide easy access to the Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 for your commuting needs. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to Eln The Plaza and enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500+ based on application results
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Dogs up to (50) fifty pounds - Weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity. Prior to move in a vet statement and photo are required stating the name, weight, breed, age and verifying vaccines are up to date. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: One Free Assigned Parking Spot per Apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán The Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Elán The Plaza Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán The Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Elán The Plaza Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán The Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elán The Plaza Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán The Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán The Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elán The Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elán The Plaza Apartments offers parking.
Does Elán The Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán The Plaza Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán The Plaza Apartments have a pool?
No, Elán The Plaza Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Elán The Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
No, Elán The Plaza Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Elán The Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán The Plaza Apartments has units with dishwashers.
