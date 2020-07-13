All apartments in San Diego
Gables Point Loma

Open Now until 6pm
3801 Marquette Pl · (619) 458-3112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-2F · Avail. now

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 11-1J · Avail. Jul 31

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 11-2H · Avail. Aug 11

$1,848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-5X · Avail. Aug 12

$2,324

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 03-3A · Avail. Aug 8

$2,468

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Point Loma.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
key fob access
online portal
pool table
Welcome to Gables Point Loma, a fully renovated community that offers the finest in rental home living. Located less than 10 minutes from downtown San Diego, you can take in the breathtaking views of the ocean, bay, downtown, and the beautiful California hills. Enjoy an easy-going lifestyle with your close proximity to premier shopping and dining, and being just steps away from outdoor adventures like bike rides to the beach and hikes at Sunset Cliffs. At Gables Residential, we live by our mission of "Taking Care of the Way You Live", and will always strive to deliver extraordinary quality and exemplary customer service. CA DRE #071789918

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1x1), $500 (2x1) up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Briard, Borzoi Hounds, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pincher, Dogo, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Irish Wolf Hound, Komondor, Malamute, Neapolitan Mastiff, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Spitz, St. Bernard, Stafford Terrier, Presa Canarios, Shar pei, Toso Inu and Wolf-Dog Hybrid.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Point Loma have any available units?
Gables Point Loma has 14 units available starting at $1,798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Point Loma have?
Some of Gables Point Loma's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Point Loma currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Point Loma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Point Loma pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Point Loma is pet friendly.
Does Gables Point Loma offer parking?
Yes, Gables Point Loma offers parking.
Does Gables Point Loma have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gables Point Loma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Point Loma have a pool?
Yes, Gables Point Loma has a pool.
Does Gables Point Loma have accessible units?
No, Gables Point Loma does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Point Loma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Point Loma has units with dishwashers.
