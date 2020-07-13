Gables Point Loma

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1x1), $500 (2x1) up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Briard, Borzoi Hounds, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pincher, Dogo, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Irish Wolf Hound, Komondor, Malamute, Neapolitan Mastiff, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Spitz, St. Bernard, Stafford Terrier, Presa Canarios, Shar pei, Toso Inu and Wolf-Dog Hybrid.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.