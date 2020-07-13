Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage carport key fob access online portal pool table

Welcome to Gables Point Loma, a fully renovated community that offers the finest in rental home living. Located less than 10 minutes from downtown San Diego, you can take in the breathtaking views of the ocean, bay, downtown, and the beautiful California hills. Enjoy an easy-going lifestyle with your close proximity to premier shopping and dining, and being just steps away from outdoor adventures like bike rides to the beach and hikes at Sunset Cliffs. At Gables Residential, we live by our mission of "Taking Care of the Way You Live", and will always strive to deliver extraordinary quality and exemplary customer service. CA DRE #071789918