6947 Tanglewood Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Wonderful Clairemont Home Available Now! - Wonderful home in great central location! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a fenced backyard with covered patio. 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer included. Also includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Pets considered with $300 Pet Deposit.



Tenants pay all utilities.

Year Lease Required * Non-Smoking House



Call to View! 619-296-6343

Agent: Jay Brown

CALBRELic#02000160

Thomas Realtors

www.thomasrealtors.net



(RLNE4102889)