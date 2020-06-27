6947 Tanglewood Rd.

Amenities
Wonderful Clairemont Home Available Now! - Wonderful home in great central location! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a fenced backyard with covered patio. 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer included. Also includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Pets considered with $300 Pet Deposit.
Tenants pay all utilities.
Year Lease Required * Non-Smoking House
Call to View! 619-296-6343
Agent: Jay Brown
CALBRELic#02000160
Thomas Realtors
www.thomasrealtors.net
(RLNE4102889)