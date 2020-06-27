All apartments in San Diego
6811 Alvarado Road #14

6811 Alvarado Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 bed 2 bath condo w//POOL for rent at "Casa de Alvarado"! - 2 bed 2 bath condo w//POOL for rent at "Casa de Alvarado"!

New flooring and kitchen cabinets. Unit includes stove, refrigerator, common laundry, parking space, large storage closet, and common pool and spa!

Sorry NO pets.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1600
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2571353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Alvarado Road #14 have any available units?
6811 Alvarado Road #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 Alvarado Road #14 have?
Some of 6811 Alvarado Road #14's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Alvarado Road #14 currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Alvarado Road #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Alvarado Road #14 pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Alvarado Road #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #14 offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Alvarado Road #14 offers parking.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6811 Alvarado Road #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #14 have a pool?
Yes, 6811 Alvarado Road #14 has a pool.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #14 have accessible units?
No, 6811 Alvarado Road #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Alvarado Road #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 Alvarado Road #14 has units with dishwashers.
