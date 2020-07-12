/
college east
250 Apartments for rent in College East, San Diego, CA
4912 63rd Street
4912 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2180 sqft
4912 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 College Area House - Close to SDSU - 4 Bedrooms - - College Area Rental - Tile & Wood Floors - Great For Students - Close to SDSU - Large Rooms - Two Car Garage, Plus Driveway Parking - Central A/C - Upgraded
5126 Gary Street
5126 Gary Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1333 sqft
5126 Gary Street Available 08/14/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom home available soon in College Area East!! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath house on a quiet cul-de-sac in College Area East.
5136 E Falls View Dr
5136 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
2463 sqft
6 bedroom 3 bathroom house with Bonus Room & Newly resurfaced pool & Jacuzzi (pebble tech) on the popular E Falls View street. Living room with slider that opens to the bonus Sun room that overlooks the Pool.
6241 Adobe Dr
6241 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath college area home within walking distance to SDSU. Backyard with gate backs up to SDSU parking garage. Interior freshly painted, eat-in kitchen, Breakfast bar, Island, Includes all appliance; Fridge, microwave, & Washer /Dryer.
5083 Alumni Pl
5083 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,600
2568 sqft
This huge 8 bedroom 3 bathroom house is recently remodeled with hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Large Bedrooms big enough for mutiple people to share if need be.
6249 Adobe Dr
6249 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2100 sqft
5 Bedroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, Large Den is currently used as a 5th bedroom (double). Very close to SDSU and freeway. Backyard backs up to the SDSU Parking garage. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms.
5261 Tipton St
5261 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
6 Bedroom 3 bath walking distance to San Diego State Campus. Entertainers backyard with Hot tub and built in backyard fireplace. Master suite with large closet space and Newly remodeled bathroom.
4947 63rd St
4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms.
6125 Dorothy Dr
6125 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
6 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 full baths recently remodeled. Complete Kitchen Remodel With New Appliances. Office and Den currently used as 5th and 6th bedroom. All appliances included; New Front Load Washer/Dryer Microwave Vent Hood, Gas Stove.
5229 Tipton St
5229 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
1700 sqft
5 bedroom house was just completely remodeled with brand new floors, paint, appliances etc. House features large bedrooms, a HOT-TUB, drought tolerant landscaping which includes turf in the back yard that will save you a ton on your water bill.
6239 Hobart St
6239 Hobart Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
2000 sqft
Very Clean 6 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms!! New appliances stainless steel appliances. New FRONT LOAD Washer and dryer. New Ceiling Fans in each Bedroom. Large backyard with covered deck off Dining Room. Storage shed in backyard.
5227 E Falls View Dr
5227 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
5 bedroom 3 baths remodeled house steps away from SDSU campus. Remodeled with Granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled. Includes Fridge x2, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.
6210 Mesita Drive
6210 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1754 sqft
- Charming single family home, walking distance to SDSU. Large living room and family room. Spacious backyard and patio. Long driveway which can fit 3 cars.
5077 Rockford Drive
5077 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1559 sqft
5077 Rockford Drive Available 07/15/20 Awesome Location! 4 bedroom 2 bath 1559 sq ft home walking distance to San Diego State!!! Pet Friendly! - Great Location! Just a block from State! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house has 2 fireplaces, new
5140 Catoctin Dr.
5140 Catoctin Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
5 Bedrooms
Ask
5140 Catoctin Dr.
6312 Montezuma Road
6312 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 blocks from SDSU! 3br, 2 bath, well maintained! - Property Id: 24130 Great corner location just 2 blocks from the SDSU campus! Lots of windows and natural lighting!! 3BR/2BA home.
5363 West Falls View Drive
5363 West Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1932 sqft
Central location to everything. This 3br/2bath home with large bonus room is located at the end of a loop in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen includes range/oven, dishwasher and stainless refrigerator.
6871 Alvarado Road
6871 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1445 sqft
Wow! Super Townhome. Less than a mile to SDSU. Close to trolley station and bus lines. Great for students. Spacious living room with fireplace and opens onto a private patio. Large master bedroom.
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD
6431 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2308 sqft
6431 MONTEZUMA ROAD Available 08/01/20 COLLEGE AREA 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME. WALKABLE TO SDSU!! - Fantastic 1 story home, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2300+ e sq. ft. that includes an extra large family room and cozy fire place.
4938 Art St
4938 Art Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
1900 sqft
6 bedroom plenty of living space with good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Mounted TV in the Livingroom included. New energy efficient LED ceiling Fans Installed in every room. 2 car Detached garage and long Driveway. Newly renovated Kitchen.
4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53
4881 Rolando Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call 858-410-0041 ext 5 Move-In Special *We cover Water, Trash, Sewage, and 1 Parking Space *No Pet Fees *$100 Deposit for Students & Military ABOUT THE APARTMENT: DEPOSIT: $250(Normally $1,000) LEASE TERM: 6 month APARTMENT FEATURES: - New
5130 E Falls View Dr
5130 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
2100 sqft
Amazing Location. This beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled inside and out, with Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood floors.
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
