6374 Montez Villa Rd

Executive Caliber Home in Carmel Valley (San Diego) - Executive caliber rental home in the Pacific Highlands Ranch community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom + bonus room single family home offers highly upgraded features, spacious bedrooms and access to a private community center. The 3,425 Sq Ft home opens up to a formal dining room and seating room with a gas fireplace that connects to the open floor plan living room and kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, premium stainless steel appliances including a double oven, a large island with space for seating and a walk-in pantry. One bedroom and full bathroom are located on the first floor.



The second floor includes three guest bedrooms, two full guest bathrooms and a spacious bonus room perfect for an office, fitness space or playroom. The large master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, a private balcony overlooking the backyard and a luxurious ensuite bathroom. The master bathroom includes his and her sinks with ample counter and storage space, a large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. The second-floor laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and a laundry tub. Tenants will have access to the private community center with amenities to include: two pools, spa, kids splash pad, BBQ's, clubhouse and fitness center. Furniture pictured belongs to owner and will be removed prior to tenancy. No smoking, no pets.



Access the beautifully landscaped backyard from the kitchen and enjoy outdoor living with a spacious patio including a covered patio area and a pergola. Other features of the home include hardwood flooring throughout the living areas with tile in the bathrooms, wood shutter window coverings and recessed lighting. Attached three car garage with direct access to the home. Tenants will have access to the private community center with amenities to include: two pools, spa, kids splash pad, BBQ's, clubhouse and fitness center. Furniture pictured belongs to owner and will be removed prior to tenancy. No smoking, no pets.



Nearby schools to the community include: Solana Ranch Elementary, Pacific Trails Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



