San Diego, CA
6374 Montez Villa Rd
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

6374 Montez Villa Rd

6374 Montez Villa Road · No Longer Available
Location

6374 Montez Villa Road, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Executive Caliber Home in Carmel Valley (San Diego) - Executive caliber rental home in the Pacific Highlands Ranch community of Carmel Valley (San Diego). This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom + bonus room single family home offers highly upgraded features, spacious bedrooms and access to a private community center. The 3,425 Sq Ft home opens up to a formal dining room and seating room with a gas fireplace that connects to the open floor plan living room and kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, premium stainless steel appliances including a double oven, a large island with space for seating and a walk-in pantry. One bedroom and full bathroom are located on the first floor.

The second floor includes three guest bedrooms, two full guest bathrooms and a spacious bonus room perfect for an office, fitness space or playroom. The large master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, a private balcony overlooking the backyard and a luxurious ensuite bathroom. The master bathroom includes his and her sinks with ample counter and storage space, a large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. The second-floor laundry room includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinets and a laundry tub. Tenants will have access to the private community center with amenities to include: two pools, spa, kids splash pad, BBQ's, clubhouse and fitness center. Furniture pictured belongs to owner and will be removed prior to tenancy. No smoking, no pets.

Access the beautifully landscaped backyard from the kitchen and enjoy outdoor living with a spacious patio including a covered patio area and a pergola. Other features of the home include hardwood flooring throughout the living areas with tile in the bathrooms, wood shutter window coverings and recessed lighting. Attached three car garage with direct access to the home. Tenants will have access to the private community center with amenities to include: two pools, spa, kids splash pad, BBQ's, clubhouse and fitness center. Furniture pictured belongs to owner and will be removed prior to tenancy. No smoking, no pets.

Nearby schools to the community include: Solana Ranch Elementary, Pacific Trails Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6374 Montez Villa Rd have any available units?
6374 Montez Villa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6374 Montez Villa Rd have?
Some of 6374 Montez Villa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6374 Montez Villa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6374 Montez Villa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6374 Montez Villa Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6374 Montez Villa Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6374 Montez Villa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6374 Montez Villa Rd offers parking.
Does 6374 Montez Villa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6374 Montez Villa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6374 Montez Villa Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6374 Montez Villa Rd has a pool.
Does 6374 Montez Villa Rd have accessible units?
No, 6374 Montez Villa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6374 Montez Villa Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6374 Montez Villa Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
