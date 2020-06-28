5796 Laramie Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Allied Gardens and Mission Trails - Enjoy this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Allied Gardens featuring a 2 car garage, air conditioning, washer/dryer, solar, water treatment system, security system, and backyard hydro spa. Maintenance for spa and gardener included. Granite counter tops and ceramic tile in kitchen. Vinyl double glazed windows throughout. Covered patio in backyard with multiple sitting areas. Close to Mission Trails Park, Admiral Baker Golf Club. Pets upon approval with $300 pet deposit.



(RLNE5101350)