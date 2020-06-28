All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5796 Laramie Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5796 Laramie Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

5796 Laramie Way

5796 Laramie Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5796 Laramie Way, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Allied Gardens and Mission Trails - Enjoy this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Allied Gardens featuring a 2 car garage, air conditioning, washer/dryer, solar, water treatment system, security system, and backyard hydro spa. Maintenance for spa and gardener included. Granite counter tops and ceramic tile in kitchen. Vinyl double glazed windows throughout. Covered patio in backyard with multiple sitting areas. Close to Mission Trails Park, Admiral Baker Golf Club. Pets upon approval with $300 pet deposit.

(RLNE5101350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5796 Laramie Way have any available units?
5796 Laramie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5796 Laramie Way have?
Some of 5796 Laramie Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5796 Laramie Way currently offering any rent specials?
5796 Laramie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5796 Laramie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5796 Laramie Way is pet friendly.
Does 5796 Laramie Way offer parking?
Yes, 5796 Laramie Way offers parking.
Does 5796 Laramie Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5796 Laramie Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5796 Laramie Way have a pool?
No, 5796 Laramie Way does not have a pool.
Does 5796 Laramie Way have accessible units?
No, 5796 Laramie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5796 Laramie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5796 Laramie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University