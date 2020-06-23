All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5426 Sparkling Shores Dr
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

5426 Sparkling Shores Dr

5426 Sparkling Shores Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5426 Sparkling Shores Dr, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Pacific Highland Ranch Terraza Plan 3 New construction home 4 bedroom / 4.5 bathrooms with 1 Genkmart suite and 1.5 baths downstairs, office/ den, large gourmet kitchen with double ovens, Contemporary Cabinetry, Upgraded kitchen countertops, designer tile in bathrooms. Upgraded flooring, large lot in a great location. Located in the Beautiful master-planned community of Pacific Highlands Ranch, adjacent to The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch Center. GREAT SCHOOLS!! New Recreation Center! Neighborhoods: Terraza

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr have any available units?
5426 Sparkling Shores Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr have?
Some of 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Sparkling Shores Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr offer parking?
No, 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr has a pool.
Does 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr have accessible units?
No, 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 Sparkling Shores Dr has units with dishwashers.

