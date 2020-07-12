All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
40th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

40th Street

4530 40th St · (619) 457-6576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4530 40th St, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 40th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
smoke-free community
The 40th Street Apartments are conveniently located near Highway 15 and El Cajon Blvd. Walkscore.com gives our community 83 out of 100 (or "very walkable") in terms of proximity to local business, schools, parks, and culture. We are a third of a mile away from the charming Kensington area of Adams Avenue. Enjoy the proximity of excellent restaurants and cafes such as Kensington Grill, Blue Boheme, Ponce's, Kensington Cafe, and Cafe Cabaret. The location provides expedient accessibility to public transportation and local shopping. Our small community has secure entry, off-street parking, and an on-site laundry facility. Come see what the 40th Street Apartments have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: 1 space per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40th Street have any available units?
40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 40th Street have?
Some of 40th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 40th Street offers parking.
Does 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40th Street have a pool?
No, 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
