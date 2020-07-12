Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry courtyard smoke-free community

The 40th Street Apartments are conveniently located near Highway 15 and El Cajon Blvd. Walkscore.com gives our community 83 out of 100 (or "very walkable") in terms of proximity to local business, schools, parks, and culture. We are a third of a mile away from the charming Kensington area of Adams Avenue. Enjoy the proximity of excellent restaurants and cafes such as Kensington Grill, Blue Boheme, Ponce's, Kensington Cafe, and Cafe Cabaret. The location provides expedient accessibility to public transportation and local shopping. Our small community has secure entry, off-street parking, and an on-site laundry facility. Come see what the 40th Street Apartments have to offer!