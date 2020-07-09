All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4007 Crown Point Dr

4007 Crown Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Crown Point Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Rarely available, stunning villa with PANORAMIC VIEWS of the water in the heart of Crown Point!! Highly upgraded w/open beam vaulted ceilings, granite, wine bar, central a/c. Gem of a complex (pool, BBQ area, spa, sauna, gym), quietly tucked away, hands down one of the best locations in Crown Point! Lounge on large private patio or take a walk/jog on 12-mile bay bike path just steps from your front door, or head over to the ocean. Life doesn't get any better than this! This won't last, take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Crown Point Dr have any available units?
4007 Crown Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 Crown Point Dr have?
Some of 4007 Crown Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Crown Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Crown Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Crown Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Crown Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4007 Crown Point Dr offer parking?
No, 4007 Crown Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4007 Crown Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4007 Crown Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Crown Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4007 Crown Point Dr has a pool.
Does 4007 Crown Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 4007 Crown Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Crown Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Crown Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
