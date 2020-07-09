4007 Crown Point Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Rarely available, stunning villa with PANORAMIC VIEWS of the water in the heart of Crown Point!! Highly upgraded w/open beam vaulted ceilings, granite, wine bar, central a/c. Gem of a complex (pool, BBQ area, spa, sauna, gym), quietly tucked away, hands down one of the best locations in Crown Point! Lounge on large private patio or take a walk/jog on 12-mile bay bike path just steps from your front door, or head over to the ocean. Life doesn't get any better than this! This won't last, take a look today!