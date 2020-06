Amenities

Lovely Colonial Classic home in the San Diego Historic District next to downtown. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom flat with 10 foot ceilings, maple floors leaded glass and built-ins. The rent includes water,lawn & trash services. Wi-Fi/Cable accessible. Is fully furnished or unfurnished, ready for move in March 1/19 OR SOONER. This includes washer dryer,AC unit. Security deposit $2800. Please call 619.339.2412 text &/or email RitaRealty@gmail.com