San Diego, CA
2220 Camino De La Reina #101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2220 Camino De La Reina #101

2220 Camino De La Reina · (619) 872-7368
Location

2220 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2220 Camino De La Reina #101 Available 08/07/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 977 SQFT Mission Valley/ San Diego Condo -
Beautiful condo in the River Colony Complex. The spacious condo features a kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Both bedrooms feature bay windows. Master bedroom has two closets. The condo features a private patio. Community features include a large pool, gym, and community reading room. The property is within close proximity to the trolley station, shopping, and dining.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays Gas, Electric
Owner Pays: Trash, Water
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5921221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 have any available units?
2220 Camino De La Reina #101 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 have?
Some of 2220 Camino De La Reina #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Camino De La Reina #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 offer parking?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 has a pool.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 have accessible units?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Camino De La Reina #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
