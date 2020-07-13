Amenities
2220 Camino De La Reina #101 Available 08/07/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 977 SQFT Mission Valley/ San Diego Condo -
Beautiful condo in the River Colony Complex. The spacious condo features a kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Both bedrooms feature bay windows. Master bedroom has two closets. The condo features a private patio. Community features include a large pool, gym, and community reading room. The property is within close proximity to the trolley station, shopping, and dining.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays Gas, Electric
Owner Pays: Trash, Water
No Pets
