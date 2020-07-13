Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

2220 Camino De La Reina #101 Available 08/07/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 977 SQFT Mission Valley/ San Diego Condo -

Beautiful condo in the River Colony Complex. The spacious condo features a kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Both bedrooms feature bay windows. Master bedroom has two closets. The condo features a private patio. Community features include a large pool, gym, and community reading room. The property is within close proximity to the trolley station, shopping, and dining.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays Gas, Electric

Owner Pays: Trash, Water

No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:



http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5921221)